MVP, All-Star Game, and World Series: William Contreras and His Crazy Year

The Brewers are world champions. No one will ever be able to take that away from them.

Naturally, there are a few guys on the team for whom this must be a pretty special feeling. Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff come to mind.

Cooper Pratt, who made his Major League debut this season, is part of the group for various reasons. He was so good in those last few games…

Jacob Misiorowski, who will likely win the Cy Young Award and who won yesterday's game, must also be on cloud nine.

But what about William Contreras? Not only did he win his second ring (he was with Atlanta in 2021), but he also won the World Baseball Classic back in March.

And last night, he also added the World Series MVP title to his resume. He did it in front of his brother, who was at the game.

Willson Contreras was PUMPED as his brother William won his second ring pic.twitter.com/3TRRzJop7a — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026

We can all agree that he didn't steal anything at all—except for a multitude of outs for his team, thanks to his successful challenges behind home plate.

He was dominant in the playoffs, and it's largely thanks to him that the Brewers are the champions right now.

MVP William Contreras pic.twitter.com/UPzazcMNXA — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

It's worth noting that he tried to share his MVP title with Aaron Ashby, but the pitcher wouldn't have any of it.

Let's put it like Pat Murphy did: these guys figured out how to play as a team.

We don't know exactly when the next baseball game will take place (due to the potential labor stoppage), but at least the 2026 season ended on a high note.

And who knows—maybe it will have transformed baseball. #LittleBall

PMLB

Freddy Peralta probably isn't finding this very funny right now.

Can't imagine being Freddy Peralta and having to watch the Brewers celebrate their first World Series title pic.twitter.com/g6KqwntpE8 — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 29, 2026

Brewers fans are devoted.

Technically, this was a Brewers “road” game. It didn't feel like one. And these people still haven't left! pic.twitter.com/QvfacZGOwB — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 29, 2026

Every series was won by the team with the best record.

And then there was 1! The @Brewers win the World Series pic.twitter.com/teeoS9tHXs — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2026

The parade will take place tomorrow morning.

Bottoms up! World Series champion Brewers are finally the toast of baseball.

The historic parade will be at 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Milwaukee https://t.co/bLfRbYaE4t — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

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