MVP, All-Star Game, and World Series: William Contreras and His Crazy Year
The Brewers are world champions. No one will ever be able to take that away from them.
Naturally, there are a few guys on the team for whom this must be a pretty special feeling. Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff come to mind.
Cooper Pratt, who made his Major League debut this season, is part of the group for various reasons. He was so good in those last few games…
Jacob Misiorowski, who will likely win the Cy Young Award and who won yesterday's game, must also be on cloud nine.
But what about William Contreras? Not only did he win his second ring (he was with Atlanta in 2021), but he also won the World Baseball Classic back in March.
And last night, he also added the World Series MVP title to his resume. He did it in front of his brother, who was at the game.
We can all agree that he didn't steal anything at all—except for a multitude of outs for his team, thanks to his successful challenges behind home plate.
He was dominant in the playoffs, and it's largely thanks to him that the Brewers are the champions right now.
It's worth noting that he tried to share his MVP title with Aaron Ashby, but the pitcher wouldn't have any of it.
Let's put it like Pat Murphy did: these guys figured out how to play as a team.
We don't know exactly when the next baseball game will take place (due to the potential labor stoppage), but at least the 2026 season ended on a high note.
And who knows—maybe it will have transformed baseball. #LittleBall
- Freddy Peralta probably isn't finding this very funny right now.
- Brewers fans are devoted.
- Every series was won by the team with the best record.
- The parade will take place tomorrow morning.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.