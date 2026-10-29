Mike Matheson won’t be playing tonight

Mike Matheson missed a few games due to a lower-body injury.

He returned to the lineup but didn't see much action, and in the final minutes, the team announced that he won't play tonight.

He will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Montreal. The road trip ends tonight.

Defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will not be in uniform tonight and will be evaluated when the team returns to Montreal Defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will not play tonight and will be evaluated when the team returns to Montreal — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2026

Did he return from his injury too soon? He returned on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks and played two more games afterward: one on the road and the other in St. Louis.

Yesterday, he missed the team's practice, and Martin St-Louis said earlier today that last-minute changes might be made.

Details to follow…

Extension

So here's how the defensive lineup will look tonight:

Hutson-Dobson

Guhle-Carrier

Xhekaj-Engstrom

After the game, the Habs will return home. On Saturday, they'll face the Penguins at the Bell Centre. Will David Reinbacher be called up? Will Matheson's injury keep him out for just one game?

Stay tuned.