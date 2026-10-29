Dylan Larkin would rather lose $40,000 a day than play in Montreal

Raphael Simard
Dylan Larkin would rather lose $40,000 a day than play in Montreal
Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Today, Shawn Horcoff learned that Dylan Larkin no longer wanted to play for the Wings.

So the team suspended him. As a result, he'll lose a little over $40,000 a day…

That's quite something. The GM spoke to the media following the latest developments and admitted that he was in talks with several teams, including some that aren't on his former captain's list. I imagine the Canadiens are among the teams talking to Horcoff, but his list hasn't changed. The conclusion is clear: the American would rather lose $40,000 a day than play for the Canadiens.

We know Montreal reportedly has a solid offer on the table, but Larkin still doesn't want to hear about moving to the city. Losing $40,000 a day might not be a big deal for a multimillionaire, but it's still $40,000 a day… And at this rate, the bill is likely to climb quickly!

On that note, Renaud Lavoie has his own theory. According to him, there's a possibility that Detroit told Larkin, “It's Montreal or nothing.”

Oh, really?

From the start, the Wings have wanted a top-tier center in exchange for their own top-tier center.

The Habs don't have that kind of player to offer. However, the Habs do have prospects and draft picks to offer. During his press conference, Horcoff stated that his goal was to build a winning team, while remaining open to the idea of trading picks and prospects to ensure his club's long-term success.

Now it's just a matter of convincing Larkin's camp… In any case, Horcoff—who remains patient—has obviously been getting a lot of calls today.

According to the latest reports, the Wild are the frontrunners in this situation. One thing is certain: expect a resolution very soon.


In a Nutshell

– I think he really wants to play with his brothers…

– Not bad.

– Welcome back.

– Well deserved.

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