Dylan Larkin won’t play tonight, and the Red Wings’ general manager is set to make an announcement

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Dylan Larkin won’t play tonight, and the Red Wings’ general manager is set to make an announcement
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Dylan Larkin won't be in uniform tonight.

Larkin, who missed yesterday's practice (officially for a day of treatment), will also hear his general manager comment on the matter, as reported by Elliotte Friedman.

What will he say? Who knows.

But between you and me, if the GM feels the need to publicly address the situation, it's because there's something that needs to be clarified for everyone to see.

Right?

Did the club's interim GM manage to trade his center? Did he decide not to play him because the situation is moving quickly?

Is Larkin just really hurt somewhere? Officially, he missed the start of his team's training camp because of a minor injury.

I don't think we should take what's happening lightly. After all, something is clearly going on that warrants a statement from the hockey boss.

Pierre LeBrun says the talks have escalated.

Obviously, the next question is: Is the Canadiens currently on the player's list? After all, if so, that could change everything.

We're also wondering how Michael Hage is feeling right now.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– He's still good.

– Must-read.

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