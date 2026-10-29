Dylan Larkin won’t play tonight, and the Red Wings’ general manager is set to make an announcement

Dylan Larkin won't be in uniform tonight.

Larkin, who missed yesterday's practice (officially for a day of treatment), will also hear his general manager comment on the matter, as reported by Elliotte Friedman.

What will he say? Who knows.

DET coach Todd McLellan just told reporters that Dylan Larkin will not play tonight and that GM Shawn Horcoff will address the situation — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2026

But between you and me, if the GM feels the need to publicly address the situation, it's because there's something that needs to be clarified for everyone to see.

Right?

Did the club's interim GM manage to trade his center? Did he decide not to play him because the situation is moving quickly?

Is Larkin just really hurt somewhere? Officially, he missed the start of his team's training camp because of a minor injury.

I don't think we should take what's happening lightly. After all, something is clearly going on that warrants a statement from the hockey boss.

Pierre LeBrun says the talks have escalated.

Hearing that trade talks have escalated regarding Larkin. Which doesn't mean it will necessarily lead to an imminent trade, but things have escalated. Things could still go in a few different directions at the moment. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2026

Obviously, the next question is: Is the Canadiens currently on the player's list? After all, if so, that could change everything.

We're also wondering how Michael Hage is feeling right now.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – #Blackhawks | So there were some rumors about Teravainen over the weekend from Chicago. […] I looked into that and was told it wasn't true. And I heard that from a couple of sources, so I don't know about the Teravainen stuff. – 10/29 #NHL https://t.co/uRUZVn6JuQ — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 29, 2026

– He's still good.

Under the radar as always, Evgeni Malkin is playing top-level hockey. He's been the Penguins' best player. It's very clear that he's put in more work than people realize to stay this good. Sidney Crosby agrees. On the 40-year-old icon: https://t.co/fZDUdNCOQ6 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 29, 2026

– Must-read.