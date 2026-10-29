Dylan Larkin could be suspended

Dylan Larkin will no longer play for the Red Wings.

Pierre LeBrun reported that he's fed up with his situation in Detroit because he's been asking the team to trade him for a long time.

You know what, Dylan? You're not the only one…

“Larkin has had enough” Yeah, so has everyone else. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 29, 2026

We don't know when the player will be traded—but we do know that things are moving forward, as the Wings are in serious talks with several clubs regarding their former captain's services.

Things are moving forward, to put it another way.

That said, since it was the player who decided to stop playing, the Wings might decide to suspend him. And if that happens, Larkin would lose more than $40,000 a day ($41,237.11, to be exact):

It's possible the Red Wings will suspend Larkin. If that's the case, and a trade isn't made imminently, Larkin would forfeit $41,237.11 each day. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 29, 2026

This is somewhat reminiscent of Connor Hellebuyck's situation, who was suspended by the Jets (without pay) because he failed to report to his team's training camp.

The two situations are really starting to look a lot alike…

All in all, there's an important point to bring up in this discussion: Larkin says he's fed up because he's been asking to leave for months… but we also can't forget that his team changed general managers during that process.

And that certainly changes the game.

Shawn Horcoff has been the club's interim GM since Steve Yzerman's departure, and even though management has given him the green light to make a move (and trade Larkin), it doesn't happen with the snap of a finger.

Especially if he isn't getting the price he wants for the center who's been coveted for several months across the National Hockey League. But now… it's time to settle this. Because we really seem to have reached a crossroads on this issue, with Larkin no longer wanting to play for the team.

In a nutshell

– That would be something.

Should Lewis end his career at McLaren? Listen to L'Épingle on all platforms! https://t.co/leyrbwCmRU https://t.co/lRcDwqyUkb — ÉpingleF1 (@EpingleF1) October 29, 2026

– Good news.

According to @penguins, Ben Kindel has been activated from the injured reserve list Kindel returns just 9 days after a scary medical episode where he collapsed on the team's flight https://t.co/ewz5xprTGQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2026

– The Kings are in trouble.

Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello are both on “week-to-week” timelines, according to Peter Laviolette PL said it's “really great to see Kevin out there” but was also cautious not to set any timelines for a potential return to the lineup. “It's positive to see him out there, but there are still steps to take.” — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) October 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.