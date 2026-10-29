Dylan Larkin could be suspended

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin could be suspended
Credit: Getty Images

Dylan Larkin will no longer play for the Red Wings.

Pierre LeBrun reported that he's fed up with his situation in Detroit because he's been asking the team to trade him for a long time.

You know what, Dylan? You're not the only one…

We don't know when the player will be traded—but we do know that things are moving forward, as the Wings are in serious talks with several clubs regarding their former captain's services.

Things are moving forward, to put it another way.

That said, since it was the player who decided to stop playing, the Wings might decide to suspend him. And if that happens, Larkin would lose more than $40,000 a day ($41,237.11, to be exact):

This is somewhat reminiscent of Connor Hellebuyck's situation, who was suspended by the Jets (without pay) because he failed to report to his team's training camp.

The two situations are really starting to look a lot alike…

All in all, there's an important point to bring up in this discussion: Larkin says he's fed up because he's been asking to leave for months… but we also can't forget that his team changed general managers during that process.

And that certainly changes the game.

Shawn Horcoff has been the club's interim GM since Steve Yzerman's departure, and even though management has given him the green light to make a move (and trade Larkin), it doesn't happen with the snap of a finger.

Especially if he isn't getting the price he wants for the center who's been coveted for several months across the National Hockey League. But now… it's time to settle this. Because we really seem to have reached a crossroads on this issue, with Larkin no longer wanting to play for the team.


In a nutshell

– That would be something.

– Good news.

– The Kings are in trouble.

– Stay tuned.

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