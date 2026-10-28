The Rays aren’t in a good position for tonight

In the end, the Milwaukee Brewers were unable to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays last night in Florida.

The good news? The World Series will continue.

In an excellent 12-inning game, the Brewers made errors that cost them the win and prevented Cooper Pratt from carving out a bigger place in history.

Because if the Brewers had held on at the end of the 12th, his home run would have carried a lot more weight. Just ask Bo Bichette… #HomeRunInGame7

ROOKIE COOPER PRATT DELIVERS AN ICONIC WORLD SERIES MOMENT pic.twitter.com/fAM0XhJVJd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 28, 2026

Except the Brewers are human. Joey Ortiz's error (he had all the time in the world to get Junior Caminero out) proves it.

By the way, is the Rays player—who didn't finish yesterday's game—okay today? We'll find out in a few hours.

Joey Ortiz bounces a throw that Jake Bauers couldn't scoop to begin the bottom of the 12th inning pic.twitter.com/jwjqSaBMw9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2026

The Brewers expected to face some adversity at some point, and it happened last night.

Would manager Pat Murphy have been better off sending in Jacob Misiorowski to close out the game? It might have been more effective.

But at the same time, you're leading the series 3-0, and if you lose the game, you can't really have him pitch in Game 5…

All that to say that we're in for a good World Series, but the fact remains that the Brewers are still in the driver's seat right now.

The Rays can tell themselves they need to take it one game at a time, but they don't have a Misiorowski for tonight's game.

On top of the Caminero situation…

Nick Martinez pitched two innings yesterday, and their other starters are technically unavailable tonight.

Will Drew Rasmussen step in on short rest to save the Rays?

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