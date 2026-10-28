Tarik Skubal and “the only way” to see him in Los Angeles

The Dodgers are good at hiding their interest in a star player.

The cases of Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker last year are good examples. They “slipped under the radar” (publicly, at least) to get what they wanted.

Will it be the same with Tarik Skubal, the top player in his free-agent class who finished the 2026 season with the Dodgers? Possibly, yes.

After all, right now, there are several signs pointing to the fact that the Dodgers might sit this one out.

And in the meantime, the Mets will be courting Scott Boras.

The Dodgers will also bet on the fact that it's hard to sign a player before knowing the ins and outs of the next collective bargaining agreement.

Basically: Will there be a salary cap?

Since teams are pushing for a salary cap, wealthy organizations will operate with the understanding that it's on the way. Although I doubt it will actually happen in the end…

And if it does happen, there's a grace period of a few seasons for wealthy teams to adjust.

That, in my view, explains the Dodgers' mindset regarding the Skubal situation.

Basically, reporter Katie Woo, speaking on a Los Angeles radio show (97.1 The Fan), said that the only way the Dodgers would sign Skubal is through a Kyle Tucker-style contract.

At least, that's her take on the situation right now, even though the matter is still in the very early stages and nothing has been decided.

“The only way I see the Dodgers being fierce competitors for Tarik Skubal is if Skubal is willing to take a deal similar to the structure and concept of Kyle Tucker's.” The Athletic's @katiejwoo joins @dmac_la and @sportsreiter to analyze the #Dodgers' offseason plans. pic.twitter.com/wxPGzMYLuf — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) October 28, 2026

A “Tucker-style” contract means a short duration but a high price tag, with one or more exit clauses.

Does Skubal want to stay in L.A. at all costs? Will the Dodgers change their minds? How will Scott Boras set a new record in this situation?

We'll see.

We'll also see if the Dodgers' owner, who ran into financial trouble in 2026, will be able to sign the best pitcher in the world.

There have been “hints” that Mark Walter needs to get his financial situation in order before the Dodgers pursue Tarik Skubal, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/swdcJmGCR7 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 28, 2026

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