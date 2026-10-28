Mike Matheson and Chris Kreider Missed Practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mike Matheson and Chris Kreider Missed Practice
Credit: NHL.com

The Canadiens had a practice scheduled for today.

Naturally, we're always keeping an eye on who's missing. And today, two veterans were given the day off: Mike Matheson and Chris Kreider.

The Habs announced that both players would be taking a day of treatment.

Yesterday, in the game against the Blues, Chris Kreider and Alexandre Texier got hurt. Texier, who is younger, isn't eligible for a therapy day.

He must have been feeling better this morning, apparently.

As for Matheson, he's coming back from an injury. We don't want to lose him again, so letting him sit out practice if needed is clearly the right thing to do.

As long as it's not the start of something more serious…

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Jakub Dobes showed up early for practice to work hard with his goaltending coach, Marco Marciano.

That's a good thing. After all, he can't afford to do otherwise.

That means 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies were on the ice in Texas, just over 30 hours before the game against the Stars.

One of them, Zachary Bolduc, shattered a glass window with his shot.


In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

– Must-read.

– Stay tuned.

– What will the Flames do?

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