Mike Matheson and Chris Kreider Missed Practice

The Canadiens had a practice scheduled for today.

Naturally, we're always keeping an eye on who's missing. And today, two veterans were given the day off: Mike Matheson and Chris Kreider.

The Habs announced that both players would be taking a day of treatment.

Forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Mike Matheson (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. Forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Mike Matheson (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

Yesterday, in the game against the Blues, Chris Kreider and Alexandre Texier got hurt. Texier, who is younger, isn't eligible for a therapy day.

He must have been feeling better this morning, apparently.

As for Matheson, he's coming back from an injury. We don't want to lose him again, so letting him sit out practice if needed is clearly the right thing to do.

As long as it's not the start of something more serious…

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Jakub Dobes showed up early for practice to work hard with his goaltending coach, Marco Marciano.

That's a good thing. After all, he can't afford to do otherwise.

35 minutes before today's practice in Dallas, Jakub Dobes is already working hard with Marco Marciano. https://t.co/LmqdKt8v0m — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 28, 2026

That means 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies were on the ice in Texas, just over 30 hours before the game against the Stars.

One of them, Zachary Bolduc, shattered a glass window with his shot.

| Zachary Bolduc just fired a one-timer that literally shattered the glass. Staff are currently working to replace the glass. What a strange practice. https://t.co/XlEavjyOrl — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 28, 2026

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

There were two fan favorites at last weekend's Jets vs. Canadiens alumni game: Dustin Byfuglien and Jaroslav Halak. @JFChaumontLNH spoke with the 2010 playoff hero: https://t.co/Thny8bnCUf https://t.co/1mGh1gOtqp — NHL (@LNH_FR) October 28, 2026

– Must-read.

“He was pecking away on his laptop. I looked at his screen, and it was some next-level algorithm-type coding or whatever.” My latest for ESPN: I spoke with half a dozen people, including world-renowned psychologist @michaelgervais, about #Flames' Devin Cooley https://t.co/THkvpUtUx4 — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 28, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Ansar Khan: On Dylan Larkin's trade request and the Red Wings: I believe they're still holding out for NHL-ready players; if they reverse course and accept future picks… I just don't think that's going to go over well; they desperately want to end that [playoff] drought – Jason Gregor Show (10/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 28, 2026

– What will the Flames do?