Kirby Dach gets a ton of love from Martin St-Louis

Kirby Dach has three assists in 12 games so far this season.

I know, I know…

I, too, wish things were different. I, too, would have liked to see more from him. But I'll say one thing: since Nick Suzuki's injury, we've been noticing #77 on the ice more often. And Martin St-Louis knows it.

After all, the Canadiens' head coach made a point of praising his player for what he's been seeing lately. The following quote, taken from an article by Arpon Basu (The Athletic), speaks for itself:

“Kirby is playing excellent hockey […] It all starts with his attitude. He works hard, and he pushes me to give him more.” – Martin St-Louis

I wouldn't have thought that was possible two or three weeks ago.

But it's true that Dach has been playing better over the last few games—especially since the Canadiens have had to manage without their captain. He knew he had to step up, and that's what we're seeing right now.

“That's a good problem to have.” Martin St. Louis was talking about how difficult Jacob Fowler is making it to pull him from the net after a rookie franchise-record 46-save shutout. But Fowler isn't the only one that applies to. https://t.co/NJd9wpqQEh — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 28, 2026

The result?

Martin St. Louis gave his player a treat at today's practice, as Dach found himself on the first power-play unit (five-on-four).

It's a nice vote of confidence from the coach… but it's also a clear message to the player: if you keep doing things the right way on the ice, we'll reward you for what you bring to the team.

We all agree that Dach isn't the Canadiens' savior (and that won't change overnight).

But we've seen it in Montreal before. The guy has talent, and he can make an impact on the ice if he does what he's supposed to do. And Dach seems to have figured that out, because it's also reflected in his ice time:

13:11 yesterday against the Blues

13:15 on Sunday against the Jets

He hadn't surpassed the 12-minute mark since the start of the season, and it's only when you look at his ice time against the Blues and the Jets that you realize St. Louis is willing to trust him.

But even so, Dach needs to perform consistently night after night… and that's his biggest challenge.

Overtime

Speaking of yesterday's game…

Did you notice that Cole Caufield had an “A” on his jersey against the Blues? Martin St. Louis said today that Cole deserved it because he's become a leader in the locker room over the years.

And I agree with that.