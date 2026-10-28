Kickoff Against the Stars: Jakub Dobes Met with His Mental Coach

As we all know, Jakub Dobes' start to the season hasn't gone very well.

The young Czech goaltender is struggling and making mistakes he wouldn't normally make.

Let's just say that his penalty in overtime against the San Jose Sharks wasn't his finest moment…

In short, something must be going on, and Dobes has decided to take steps to help himself.

Today, Dobes met with his mental coach, Pete Fry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Fry “The Goalie Mindset Guy” (@goalie_mindset)

We know just how much pressure an NHL player can be under and how much he can struggle mentally.

It must be even worse as a goalie for the Montreal Canadiens, because we know how intense the fans can be.

Dobes certainly has talent. After all, he led the team to the conference finals last year with incredible playoff performances.

However, he may not have the composure of a Carey Price (or a Jacob Fowler), and that's probably what sets him apart from Fowler this season.

When you don't perform up to expectations, you might lose your composure and your cool, and that can only get worse if you don't work on it.

It's great news that Dobes decided to consult his mental coach after a rough start to the season.

It can only help him.

Let's see if Dobes can bounce back tomorrow night against the Dallas Stars.

In a Nutshell

– He's on fire.

ALEX TUCH He's now scored five goals in his last five games! : @NHL_On_TNT & @streamonmax https://t.co/3FhOPUDkba https://t.co/YSpeJKp3KZ — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

– Must-listen.

Dobeš against Dallas—why?! + BIG debate about Arber Xhekaj! | La Poche Bleue | S08E07 https://t.co/cCwDfUrQxG — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) October 28, 2026

– The St. Louis Blues certainly have what it takes to offer the Red Wings something interesting.

Rutherford/Bultman – Edvinsson trade to the #stlblues | If a young center is their target, then the Blues would likely be willing to part with Dvorsky. […] The Blues would likely prefer to trade Dvorsky rather than Lawrence, but if they want Edvinsson, losing Lawrence may simply be part of the cost of doing business. The return would require another high-end asset, such as a 2027 first-round pick. Or perhaps packaging Dvorsky or Lawrence with defensive prospect Theo Lindstein would pique the Red Wings' interest. – 10/28 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 29, 2026

– He's going to be good.

A huge night for Alexis Joseph so far. Already three points, and he just had a third goal denied by goalie Mathys Fortin. Team Lafleur leads Team Crosby 4-1 late in the second period. @TVASports — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 29, 2026

– Worth reading.