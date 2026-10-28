Kickoff Against the Stars: Jakub Dobes Met with His Mental Coach

Michaël Petit
Kickoff Against the Stars: Jakub Dobes Met with His Mental Coach
Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As we all know, Jakub Dobes' start to the season hasn't gone very well.

The young Czech goaltender is struggling and making mistakes he wouldn't normally make.

Let's just say that his penalty in overtime against the San Jose Sharks wasn't his finest moment…

In short, something must be going on, and Dobes has decided to take steps to help himself.

Today, Dobes met with his mental coach, Pete Fry.

We know just how much pressure an NHL player can be under and how much he can struggle mentally.

It must be even worse as a goalie for the Montreal Canadiens, because we know how intense the fans can be.

Dobes certainly has talent. After all, he led the team to the conference finals last year with incredible playoff performances.

However, he may not have the composure of a Carey Price (or a Jacob Fowler), and that's probably what sets him apart from Fowler this season.

When you don't perform up to expectations, you might lose your composure and your cool, and that can only get worse if you don't work on it.

It's great news that Dobes decided to consult his mental coach after a rough start to the season.

It can only help him.

Let's see if Dobes can bounce back tomorrow night against the Dallas Stars.


In a Nutshell

– He's on fire.

– Must-listen.

– The St. Louis Blues certainly have what it takes to offer the Red Wings something interesting.

– He's going to be good.

– Worth reading.

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