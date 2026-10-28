Jakub Dobes maintains a positive attitude despite the circumstances

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes maintains a positive attitude despite the circumstances
Credit: YouTube / CH

Everything is going well for the Canadiens right now.

In fact, Jacob Fowler is channeling his inner Carey Price by covering up the team's shortcomings with his strong performances. And it's working out well.

The result? The six points earned over the past five days have put the Canadiens in second place in their division as of this writing.

Of course, this can't be easy for Jakub Dobes, who has lost the trust of the fans and his team. He probably isn't finding this very funny right now.

Never mind—#75 is still keeping a positive attitude.

Anthony Martineau, who was at yesterday's game in St. Louis, posted a photo of the two Canadiens goalies chatting during a commercial break in yesterday's game.

And as you can see, the backup goalie didn't look like a guy who hated his life.

Dobes has clearly learned from Samuel Montembeault. Last year, the Quebec native maintained an exemplary attitude despite setbacks and the fact that he lost his starting job.

We're seeing the same thing from Dobes right now.

It's clear that the European goaltender wanted the start yesterday. After all, he undoubtedly wanted to prove what he can do, and he likely wanted to get the start in St. Louis, a city that's important to him.

In any case, he'll have to work hard to bounce back strong moving forward. After all, Fowler currently leads the NHL in saves above expectation.


In a Nutshell

– Oh.

– Really?

– Worth a read.

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