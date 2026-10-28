Jacob Fowler won’t play tomorrow (despite his impressive shutout last night)

Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens' coaching staff had an important decision to make for tomorrow night's game in Dallas.

Should they start Jacob Fowler, who just recorded a shutout with 46 saves (and has won his last six starts)… or should they start Jakub Dobes, who's been struggling lately?

We have the answer to that question.

It's simple: the Canadiens just announced that Dobes will get the start against the Stars.

Do you agree with this choice? Or… given Fowler's latest performance, are you a bit disappointed not to see him face Dallas tomorrow night?

Jakub Dobes will get the start in Dallas on Thursday Jakub Dobes will get the start in Dallas on Thursday #GoHabsGo https://t.co/IfQQqhOdvC — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

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One thing is certain: Jakub Dobes has no choice—he has to come out strong tomorrow night.

He needs to have a great game and prove to his teammates that they can trust him. We know Doby has had his struggles in recent weeks, but it's up to the goalie to put that behind him and look ahead to get back on track.

I have confidence in him. Because we know he's capable of delivering.

That said, the fact that Dobes is starting tomorrow automatically means that Fowler will be in net Saturday night at the Bell Centre when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to town.

The Canadiens can't afford to leave him sitting on the bench, after all. Not after what he did yesterday… and not after what he's been doing since the start of the NHL season.

Overtime

It's worth noting that Dobes' last start was last Tuesday, against the San Jose Sharks.

You know, the game where he made a mistake in overtime that helped the Sharks win…

I remember it, and he remembers it, too. That's one of the reasons I'm eager to see how he'll perform against a good team like the Stars.