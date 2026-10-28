Dylan Larkin is not at the Red Wings’ practice

We have an update on the Red Wings' practice.

According to several reporters (including Max Bultman), the team's former captain is not present at practice this Wednesday morning.

Hmm…

Don't see Dylan Larkin on the ice as the Red Wings practice today. DeBrincat, Finnie, Arvidsson

, MBN, Copp, Raymond

, Rasmussen, Compher, Danielson

, Kolesar, Mazur — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 28, 2026

Does this automatically mean that the Red Wings' #71 isn't on the ice because the Red Wings are going to trade him soon? Obviously, we can't draw any conclusions.

After all, there's always the possibility of a routine day of physical therapy. And as long as team management hasn't made an announcement, we can't draw any definitive conclusions.

But with the Connor Hellebuyck situation just resolved and the NHL's attention turned to Detroit, we can't underestimate a detail like this.

The Larkin situation will have to come to an end at some point.

It's also worth noting that the Red Wings have placed Andrew Copp in Larkin's spot—as the second-line center—during practice. Copp is normally the team's third-line center.

When a player has just one day of treatment, he's normally replaced by a player who isn't usually there, so as not to throw off the balance of the other lines. Copp on the second line looks like a promotion for the veteran.

There were only 11 forwards taking part in drills during practice.

We'll see in due time what that means. But there are clues (nothing more than that for now) that make us doubt Larkin's availability for tomorrow's game.

Details to follow…