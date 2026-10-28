Dylan Larkin in Montreal: “Kris Draper wouldn’t go to Habs games if it weren’t possible”

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin in Montreal: “Kris Draper wouldn’t go to Habs games if it weren’t possible”
Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kris Draper has attended three of the Canadiens' last four games.

He was at the Bell Centre last Tuesday against the Sharks, he was in Chicago last Friday against the Hawks… and he was (once again) there last night in St. Louis against the Blues.

This is no coincidence.

At least, that's what Eric Engels mentions in a recent article.

The Sportsnet reporter makes no secret of it: Kris Draper isn't attending all these games because he enjoys watching the Montreal team play. He didn't become a fan of Lane Hutson overnight…

But Eric Engels really piqued my curiosity when he said that Draper wouldn't be there either if it were absolutely impossible for Dylan Larkin (who missed his team's practice this morning) to consider Montreal as his next destination.

That's interesting.

The key factor—which could work in the Canadiens' favor—is that they're the team best positioned to make a big offer to the Wings.

Other teams don't necessarily have the resources that the Canadiens have… and that's, in part, why Larkin's name simply refuses to go away in Montreal.

But we already know that.

The main question is whether the Habs, for their part, will be interested in paying a hefty price to pry Larkin away from Michigan. Because, in reality, we know the Wings are asking for a (very) high price for the center's services… and the fact that the team has been winning lately doesn't help their case in that regard either.

We'll see how it plays out, then. But we can't ignore the fact that rumors are starting to swirl about Larkin and the Canadiens… and that's what intrigues me most about this situation.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– Alert to fantasy league players.

– Well done.

– Will he stay with the Dodgers?

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