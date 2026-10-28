Brady Tkachuk talks too much, and Brad Marchand calls a fan a “jerk”

Are the Panthers off to a disastrous start to the season? No.

The team is currently three points behind the division leader. As of Wednesday at noon, they are tied on points (16) with the Canadiens and the Senators.

Florida is in the playoffs right now.

But because the Panthers are a polarizing team (many people don't like them), the guys have to live with the fact that they'll be the target of criticism.

We thought Brad Marchand, who played in Boston for years, was used to that. But…

But recently, he fell into the trap. He saw trolls raising the possibility of putting Panthers players on the trading block moving forward.

And Marchand responded to one of them by calling him a moron. He wanted to remind him that the players have no-trade clauses, as if to say that no one wants to jump ship.

Brad Marchand wants to shut down any talk of a Panthers fire sale Is it in Florida's best interest to capitalize on the trade market, or wait it out? (H/T @sportspessimism, hockeypatrol/IG, bmarch63/IG) https://t.co/uKWM8i4pLU — BarDown (@BarDown) October 27, 2026

Insulting fans isn't always the smartest move. But Marchand has always enjoyed being trash-talking.

Speaking of being trash-talking: Brady Tkachuk, during his recent return to Ottawa, chose to insult his former teammates after scoring his goal.

The Sens' owner commented on it.

In his team's 5-1 loss, Tkachuk scored the game's first goal. And as he skated toward his team's bench, he told his former teammates that some things will never change.

Per Michael Andlauer on @ComingInHotSens: Brady Tkachuk said, “Some things never change, eh, boys,” as he skated past the #Sens bench after scoring A Few Moments Later: his team gave up 5 unanswered goals, his turnover led to the game-winner, and his night ended in a temper tantrum https://t.co/rDsm5jPYRI — SensCentral (@SensCentral) October 27, 2026

He didn't insult the fans (who were hurling insults at him en masse), but let's just say his comment wasn't exactly brilliant.

The Panthers are led by guys with big personalities like that. Often, it helps. But sometimes, it's clear that it works against the Panthers.

In a nutshell

– One to watch.

On November 10, come celebrate Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the Bell Centre! Join us for a memorable evening honoring the most-winning goaltender in franchise history Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

– He's back on the ice.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki is skating again in Brossard today in full gear, holding a stick with only his right hand. https://t.co/hDHhzZNmhg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

– Injury in Edmonton.

Mike Babcock said Zach Hyman is on IR with a “stiff neck.” — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) October 28, 2026

– Change in Boston.

The Boston Bruins have announced that Charlie Jacobs will succeed his father, Jeremy Jacobs, as the club's new governor and will represent the Bruins on the NHL's Board of Governors. Jeremy Jacobs had served as the Bruins' governor for 51 years. #NHLBruins — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 28, 2026

– Phew.