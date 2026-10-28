Brady Tkachuk talks too much, and Brad Marchand calls a fan a “jerk”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brady Tkachuk talks too much, and Brad Marchand calls a fan a “jerk”
Credit: Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Are the Panthers off to a disastrous start to the season? No.

The team is currently three points behind the division leader. As of Wednesday at noon, they are tied on points (16) with the Canadiens and the Senators.

Florida is in the playoffs right now.

(Credit: P3RF.ca)

But because the Panthers are a polarizing team (many people don't like them), the guys have to live with the fact that they'll be the target of criticism.

We thought Brad Marchand, who played in Boston for years, was used to that. But…

But recently, he fell into the trap. He saw trolls raising the possibility of putting Panthers players on the trading block moving forward.

And Marchand responded to one of them by calling him a moron. He wanted to remind him that the players have no-trade clauses, as if to say that no one wants to jump ship.

Insulting fans isn't always the smartest move. But Marchand has always enjoyed being trash-talking.

Speaking of being trash-talking: Brady Tkachuk, during his recent return to Ottawa, chose to insult his former teammates after scoring his goal.

The Sens' owner commented on it.

In his team's 5-1 loss, Tkachuk scored the game's first goal. And as he skated toward his team's bench, he told his former teammates that some things will never change.

He didn't insult the fans (who were hurling insults at him en masse), but let's just say his comment wasn't exactly brilliant.

The Panthers are led by guys with big personalities like that. Often, it helps. But sometimes, it's clear that it works against the Panthers.


In a nutshell

– One to watch.

– He's back on the ice.

– Injury in Edmonton.

– Change in Boston.

– Phew.

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