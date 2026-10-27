The Maple Leafs are in trouble with their payroll

John Chayka faced the daunting task of turning the Maple Leafs around when he took over as general manager.

He did just that with several acquisitions this summer, but it's ultimately taking a toll on the team.

During the latest episode of TSN's “Insider Trading,” Chris Johnston revealed that Toronto is currently facing issues with its payroll.

INSIDER TRADING… – Cap constraints could challenge the Leafs–

Are the Sharks a possible fit for Edvinsson?

– Predators and Kraken looking to

add– Flames begin extension talks with

Frost– Upcoming UFA Lehkonen off to a scorching start WATCH: https://t.co/07IShBCp41 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 27, 2026

The Leafs are just $647,000 away from the projected offseason salary cap. This is the amount calculated by the NHL based on the team's player contracts for the upcoming season.

At first glance, you might think this is a problem for later, but not really.

This situation means the Leafs cannot add a new player to their NHL roster if that player's contract extends into next season. The only way to do so would be to remove another player with a contract for next season.

All of this means there will have to be some movement on this team; otherwise, there can be no trades, signings, or call-ups.

For example, Ben Danford, a first-round pick in 2024, cannot be called up even though he's still under his NHL entry-level contract.

We know John Chayka, though. He's a smooth talker, a good “car salesman,” as he was called when he arrived in Toronto. According to him, everything is great and going according to plan.

Chayka told Chris Johnston that he had no intention of recalling Danford anyway and that this was part of the plan.

Toward the end of their conversation, however, Johnston noted that despite Chayka's comments, this situation will need to be resolved in the coming months to avoid problems for the Leafs.

In Brief

– Connor Hellebuyck's first game with the Devils.

The newest member of the @NJDevils https://t.co/ohCIK6X3gG — NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2026

– Huh?

McJesus https://t.co/1TP9fqLBx7 — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) October 27, 2026

– 250 NHL games for Matthew Knies.