Quinn Hughes in Minnesota: “He won’t sign there”

Time is running out for the Wild. Quinn Hughes' contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he still hasn't signed an extension.

At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave Minnesota.

That's the opinion Jeff O'Neill shared on Tuesday on TSN's OverDrive.

O-Dog believes the window for Quinn Hughes to sign an extension with the Wild has already passed. #OverDrive https://t.co/gV9C1JxTt8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 27, 2026

“He won't sign there.” – Jeff O'Neill

That's certainly clear.

O'Neill's point is that if Quinn Hughes really wanted to extend his contract with the Wild, he would have done so a long time ago.

He was acquired in December 2025. Bill Guerin has had all the time in the world to get him to sign a new deal, but it still hasn't happened.

And for a player like Quinn Hughes, you'd expect him to be offered a blank check. No matter how much he asks for, the Wild should be able to accommodate him.

If, in fact, the Wild doesn't want to pay an arm and a leg for Hughes's services, it might be time to trade him elsewhere. However, it's difficult to trade a player of this caliber when his contract is about to expire.

The return on a trade will never be attractive unless the other team ensures it signs a new deal before the trade is finalized (what's known as a “sign-and-trade”).

As for Quinn Hughes, it would be understandable if he chose not to sign a contract extension. He's less than a year away from becoming a free agent and having the chance to join his two brothers in New Jersey.

This remains a situation to watch, but the Wild will have to act quickly to avoid losing Hughes without receiving any assets in return.

In a Nutshell

– Check this out!

Great podcast with my friend @jeantrudel83. I won't list the topics here, for several reasons. https://t.co/MEoolEZiIV — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 27, 2026

– Justin Barron is having success with the Blues.

– What a weird idea.