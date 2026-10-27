“Jacob Fowler hasn’t let in a bad goal yet.”

Jacob Fowler is having quite a start to the season. Everyone knows it.

Last week's third star in the NHL has sparked debates in Montreal about who should be the starting goaltender and what role Samuel Montembeault will play when he returns.

Keep in mind that Fowler started the season in the minors.

What's impressing everyone is that his technique is even better than last year. Why? Because he's even faster than he was.

That helps him, of course.

Since the start of the season, he's allowed only 11 goals in six games, which works out to a 1.79 goals-against average. And of those 11 goals allowed, none were bad saves.

That's the opinion of Stéphane Waite, who discussed the topic on yesterday's episode of the “Sortie de zone” podcast.

The former Canadiens goaltending coach—who, among others, coached Carey Price—knows what he's talking about. Hearing him say something like that is pretty significant.

But it's not all that surprising. He's the kind of goalie who makes the save when he sees the puck and when his movements aren't obstructed.

Jacob Fowler with the glove save on Marc Sheifelefe https://t.co/lfpIEPE1sO — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 26, 2026

Naturally, we're wondering about the goalie's workload in the coming days. Because, after all, Jakub Dobes needs to get some playing time too.

I expect to see Dobes tonight in St. Louis. The guy lives in St. Louis during the summer, and like Eric Engels, I don't see any controversy if he ends up starting.

“I just don't see much controversy if Dobeš gets the start in St. Louis” – @EricEngels #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/sy0l6faZll — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 27, 2026

That would allow Fowler to be saved for Thursday's game against a top hockey team (the Stars). And on Saturday night, I expect to see Fowler face the Penguins at home.

But clearly, Jakub Dobes needs to know that every appearance matters. And by “appearance,” I mean not only in front of the net but also in front of the reporters' cameras.

In a Nutshell

– No practice today for the Habs.

#Habs will not have a morning skate ahead of tonight's game vs. the #STLBlues — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 27, 2026

– Oh.

Facing an opponent 28 years younger than her! https://t.co/dmRkCDAe1P — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2026

– Nic Hague's name is being mentioned in Nashville.