Filip Mesar has been a different player since Pascal Vincent left

Filip Mesar is in his third season as a professional in North America.

His first two seasons weren't great, as he played under Pascal Vincent in Laval.

But things have been going well for him since Daniel Jacob took over as head coach of the Rocket.

The Canadiens prospect, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft (alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson), has tallied six points—including three goals—in his first nine games of the season in the American Hockey League.

Daniel Jacob is also using him on the power play, which is a nice vote of confidence in the small right-handed forward. And clearly, the coaching change in Laval seems to have done him a world of good.

Mesar is really looking good. Sometimes a new coach can make all the difference. He's even killing some penalties. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 27, 2026

Was Pascal Vincent using him incorrectly? Should Pascal Vincent be blamed for Mesar's poor production in '23–'24 and '24–'25?

Maybe. But there's also a world in which Mesar is more mature on the ice today, which has earned him the trust of his current coach.

He's often been described as a player who made mistakes on the ice over the past two years. And given that he isn't the most physically engaged player on the ice, it was hard to give him meaningful ice time…

At 22, Mesar still dreams of the NHL. Nicolas Landry (RDS) met with him, and the forward told him he wants to prove to the Canadiens' management that they made the right choice by drafting him with the 26th pick in 2022.

But…

Filip Mešár: More of the Same, Minor Frustrations… Moving On? A piece by @NicLandryRDS

https://t.co/9UxlraIFvH — RDS (@RDSca) October 26, 2026

But Mešár's strong start to the season doesn't change anything. Why?

Because right now, there's no room for him in Montreal. The Canadiens might decide to call him up as a reward… but if they do, who gets cut from the lineup?

And when Nick Suzuki returns—which could happen soon—it would be even harder to find a spot for him on the Montreal roster…

That's fine for Mesar, if he can find his rhythm and have some good moments down there. But if he really wants to play in the NHL, it's likely to happen somewhere else… unless there's a surprise (or a massive stroke of bad luck with injuries).

In Brief

– Sad news.

The all-time leading scorer in WHA history is no longer with us https://t.co/MWpch09mJj https://t.co/6zduOXgeJj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2026

– Well done.

Ben Kindel returned to practice today after experiencing a vasovagal episode on the team's flight back from Utah on October 20 ( : @penguins) https://t.co/aemFixNQ7n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Is this the end of Fred Vasseur's tenure with Ferrari? Listen to L'Épingle again on all platforms! https://t.co/O40KuUlxyp — ÉpingleF1 (@EpingleF1) October 27, 2026

– Yeah.