Exclusive Photos: Samuel Montembeault Has Started Skating Again

Last week, we were the first to report that Nick Suzuki had started skating again. He did so on his own in Brossard, a few days after taking a shot to the hand.

Since then, he's been spotted in Winnipeg ahead of the Heritage Classic—where he also took to the ice, by the way—and we learned that he had returned to Quebec to continue his rehabilitation.

And this morning, he was out on the ice again. This time, he was fully suited up, as reported by our colleague Patrick Guillet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Guillet (@patguillet67)

But he isn't the only player who took to the ice this morning. In fact, Samuel Montembeault took his first laps on the ice (as far as we know) since getting injured.

He did so in Brossard.

Our colleague reports that he skated for about ten minutes. And as we can see, he didn't exactly go all out on the ice, as he didn't face any hard shots.

That's not unusual for a player with a lower-body injury, it must be said. But it's worth noting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

He wasn't wearing his full goalie gear (just a few pieces) and was clearly there to test his body and gauge his progress. He really doesn't seem close to returning to action.

A three-way rotation isn't on the horizon.

We'll see how things develop over the next few days. But let's remember that, according to Renaud Lavoie, Monty could be back in action within two weeks.

Keep in mind that Ivan Demidov is also injured, but it's unclear when he'll be back on the ice.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Ivan Demidov.

Ivan Demidov in his walking boot at a recent corporate event at the Bell Centre https://t.co/rceoNXW3aD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2026

– The Blues at practice.