Elias Pettersson wouldn’t want to come play in Montreal

Elias Pettersson is a name that keeps popping up here and there in the rumors.

In recent years, his performance hasn't lived up to expectations. But right now, things are looking up for the player who earns $11.6 million per season for nearly six more years.

With the salary cap rising, the question is being asked more and more: Will the Canucks find a taker?

Marco D'Amico (from the “Sur le marché” podcast) discussed the topic with Greg Lanctôt. And based on what he said, don't expect the forward to want to add the Montreal Canadiens to his list of potential destinations.

The insider simply doesn't see that scenario playing out.

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As he said on the podcast, Pettersson could help boost his value by demonstrating, over a period of several months, that he can be a dominant player. He's proven that in the past.

That could boost his value, even if he's starting from a long way back.

That said, a market like Montreal, where the pressure is high, might not suit his needs. Seeing him in a place where hockey isn't king is perhaps the most logical path.

So that logically rules out Canadian markets for a player who has a no-trade clause through 2032.

I actually agree with D'Amico (who was asked about the comparison between Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson) that no, you can't compare the two cases to assess a potential return. It's not relevant.

Hughes was in high demand because he's a dominant player. He didn't have a huge contract. He didn't have a no-trade clause. Basically, teams really wanted him—unlike Pettersson.

In a nutshell

– The captain was on the ice this morning.

Nick Suzuki is back on the ice this morning in Brossard, this time in full gear. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #NHL https://t.co/ZT5cUNTbKN — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 27, 2026

– Interesting.

The Queens' representatives need to seize the opportunity. https://t.co/jQXBKLsmCt https://t.co/k53JAVtSob — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 27, 2026

– Great news.

Ben Kindel is on the ice for today's practice. The 19-year-old forward experienced a vasovagal episode during the team's flight home from Utah last Tuesday (Oct. 20). More on that here https://t.co/gEllyhbiw6 — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 27, 2026

– Dylan Larkin: The Lightning isn't a major contender.