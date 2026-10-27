Dylan Larkin: A Divisional Rival Hot on the Canadiens’ Heels

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Dylan Larkin: A Divisional Rival Hot on the Canadiens’ Heels
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Dylan Larkin is the hottest name in the NHL right now.

That's what happens when a player demands a trade and the request becomes public before his GM even has a chance to send him elsewhere.

But that's also what happens when your list of acceptable teams isn't long enough… and when the price is high.

Because right now, this is what's happening: Larkin is hoping that the teams he really wants to join (starting with the Wild) will realize it's time to make a move.

He doesn't want to put too many teams on his list only to realize that if he'd waited just a little longer, one of his favorite destinations would suddenly have been willing to pay the price.

All this to say that Montreal falls into that category of teams that aren't among the favorites but could enter the conversation if the situation drags on.

In the same category? The Sabres. Chris Johnston (The Athletic) reported that Buffalo is a city with interest in the former Red Wings captain, but it's not on the American's list.

Buffalo, a city in the U.S., could really benefit from acquiring Larkin. After all, the team has recently returned to form but lost some key players this summer.

Larkin could help ensure that Buffalo doesn't slip back to the bottom of the standings.

Would Larkin want to join a team that he believes has a better chance of making the playoffs? After all, that's clearly the reason he wants to leave Detroit.

We also have to ask whether, like the Canadiens, the Sabres have assets that would appeal to the Red Wings.

In any case, this story isn't done making headlines yet. Until he's traded, he'll remain—by necessity—one of the biggest talking points in the entire National Hockey League.

Stay tuned.


In a Nutshell

– Phew.

– How is Kaiden Guhe helping Mike Matheson? [NYT]

– Well done.

– The Red Wings are busy.

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