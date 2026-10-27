Dylan Larkin: A Divisional Rival Hot on the Canadiens’ Heels

Dylan Larkin is the hottest name in the NHL right now.

That's what happens when a player demands a trade and the request becomes public before his GM even has a chance to send him elsewhere.

But that's also what happens when your list of acceptable teams isn't long enough… and when the price is high.

“Based on the conversations I did have, the price is beyond high. It's prohibitive at this point” – @EricEngels on the cost to acquire Dylan Larkin #GoHabsGo #LGRW #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/cz9PLVhHWF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 27, 2026

Because right now, this is what's happening: Larkin is hoping that the teams he really wants to join (starting with the Wild) will realize it's time to make a move.

He doesn't want to put too many teams on his list only to realize that if he'd waited just a little longer, one of his favorite destinations would suddenly have been willing to pay the price.

All this to say that Montreal falls into that category of teams that aren't among the favorites but could enter the conversation if the situation drags on.

In the same category? The Sabres. Chris Johnston (The Athletic) reported that Buffalo is a city with interest in the former Red Wings captain, but it's not on the American's list.

Chris Johnston: Regarding Dylan Larkin: My hunch is that he'll ultimately be traded to a team that isn't currently on that list of 10 teams – Hockey PDOcast (10/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 25, 2026

Buffalo, a city in the U.S., could really benefit from acquiring Larkin. After all, the team has recently returned to form but lost some key players this summer.

Larkin could help ensure that Buffalo doesn't slip back to the bottom of the standings.

Would Larkin want to join a team that he believes has a better chance of making the playoffs? After all, that's clearly the reason he wants to leave Detroit.

We also have to ask whether, like the Canadiens, the Sabres have assets that would appeal to the Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Dylan Larkin/Red Wings: It's very clear that they are looking at young centers; I think it's the case for Simon Edvinsson too – 32 Thoughts (10/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 27, 2026

In any case, this story isn't done making headlines yet. Until he's traded, he'll remain—by necessity—one of the biggest talking points in the entire National Hockey League.

Stay tuned.

In a Nutshell

– Phew.

No one believes in a comeback. https://t.co/nhcIENwiMW https://t.co/Eg5XWUT3TU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 27, 2026

– How is Kaiden Guhe helping Mike Matheson? [NYT]

– Well done.

At 33, Phillip Danault is faster than last year, according to verifiable measurements. And the other team's chances of scoring become slim as soon as he steps onto the ice. The second wind of the kid from Victo https://t.co/JA0O8y4zQ8 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 27, 2026

– The Red Wings are busy.