Clay Holmes is open to returning to the Mets

When the New York Mets signed Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract in December 2024—with the goal of converting him into a starting pitcher—it raised a number of questions.

It must be admitted, however, that it worked: in 33 games in 2025, the right-hander posted a record of 12 wins and 8 losses with a 3.53 earned run average over 165 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Then, in his first four starts of the 2026 season, Holmes posted a 2.39 ERA before suffering a fracture to his right fibula, which sidelined him until August.

The Mets then traded Holmes to the Chicago Cubs, where the pitcher made nine regular-season starts, posting a record of two wins and four losses with a 4.25 ERA.

Holmes is now expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract to seek a more lucrative deal. And despite the fact that the Mets parted ways with him at the trade deadline—as they were clearly in selling mode—a reunion between the two sides cannot be ruled out.

In fact, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reported yesterday that sources close to the situation say the pitcher is open to a return to the Mets if the right deal is offered.

Clay Holmes, who is expected to opt out of his deal with the Cubs, is open to a return to the Mets, SNY's Chelsea Janes reports: “Holmes could also be a candidate for a return. As of this week, he is expected to opt out of his current deal, and people familiar with his… pic.twitter.com/qEakvXljWo — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 26, 2026

The Mets need to take advantage of the fact that a pitcher wants to play in Queens, because not only is the destination unattractive right now, but the team has a desperate need on the mound.

When the offseason officially begins, the Mets are expected to add two pitchers to bolster their starting rotation. As of now, only Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton seem assured of a spot for the 2027 season. Nothing to write home about.

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