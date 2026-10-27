Arber Xhekaj will not play tonight | Jacob Fowler in goal

Martin St-Louis spoke to the media before today's game.

As reported by Marc Denis, Jacob Fowler will ultimately be in net for the Habs tonight. He'll face off against Jordan Binnington for the Blues.

It would have made sense to start Jakub Dobes—who lives in St. Louis during the summer—to keep Fowler out of the lineup against the Stars. But it seems the Habs want to win tonight and are taking a short-term approach, putting Thursday's decision on hold.

Most notably, Arber Xhekaj will not be playing.

Adam Engström, who is currently the Canadiens' #7 defenseman, will take his place in the lineup. This will be his first game since last Tuesday.

Fowler vs. Binnington tonight at 8 p.m.

Engström replaces Arber Xhekaj on the @CanadiensMTL blue line. Toropchenko is back for the @StLouisBlues

. Pre-game coverage on @RDSca starting at 7:30 p.m. — Marc Denis (@MarcDenis_RDS) October 27, 2026

Mike Matheson's return from injury means the Habs have five defensemen (including Lane Hutson, Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, and Kaiden Guhle) that Martin St-Louis must rotate each night.

That leaves the “Sheriff” as the extra defenseman for the first time this season. After all, Engstrom needs to get some ice time, too.

I expect Xhekaj to be ready to play in Thursday's game in Dallas. But we'll have to wait and see what the Canadiens decide in two days.

On offense, Owen Beck will once again be left out of the lineup. This comes as no surprise, given that he's the 13th forward. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see him sent down to the Rocket when both teams are in Quebec at the same time.

Details to follow…

In a Nutshell

– Connor Hellebuyck will start tonight.

NJ coach Sheldon Keefe says Connor Hellebuyck starts tonight in Dallas — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 27, 2026

– Stay tuned.

With Rocco Baldelli out, he has a clear path—or almost. https://t.co/DIjLIDmxyo https://t.co/FRbWcYY6PB — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 27, 2026

– Note this.

These players are among the top 3 finalists for the prestigious CFL Awards! These players have been named among the top 3 finalists for the prestigious CFL Awards! Tyson Philpot — Most Outstanding Canadian Player Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage — Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) October 27, 2026

– Well done.