The Brewers Receive a Warm Welcome at Tropicana Field

Tonight, for the first time in 18 years, the Rays are hosting a World Series game in Tampa Bay.

Even though the Brewers lead the series 2-0, this is still a World Series game. That means a big crowd is expected.

And sure enough, Tropicana Field in St. Pete is packed tonight. You don't see that every day, to be honest.

The problem? There are quite a few Brewers fans in the stands.

Maybe 30, 35 percent Brewers fans here. Yelich and Contreras are getting some serious cheers from the crowd. The strongest World Series road contingent I can remember. pic.twitter.com/jYxovY4mmi — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 26, 2026

We saw it during player introductions: several Brewers players got a pretty big round of applause from the crowd.

There's a large contingent of Brewers fans in the stands. Enough for the applause to be noticeable, at least.

“LET'S GO BREWERS” chants have broken out behind Milwaukee's dugout. pic.twitter.com/RP1QwOkg1C — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 27, 2026

If these were Yankees fans or fans of a major team, we'd understand. But we doubt Milwaukee has many fans in Florida.

This probably means that fans traveled from Wisconsin to snap up quite a few tickets in Florida. That says a lot about Brewers fans…

But it also says a lot about Rays fans in general. The more things change, the more they stay the same over there, apparently.

The stadium may be in a bad location, and it may be a weeknight, but it's still a World Series game.

Home-field advantage isn't as significant in these circumstances. And it wouldn't be like that in Montreal…

We'll see if that makes a difference in the game. But let's just say the Rays aren't looking good right now, even though most of the crowd is rooting for them.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.