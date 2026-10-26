Rumor Corner: Quinn Hughes to the Hurricanes?

Even though the regular season has been underway for a few weeks now, there are still some issues that haven't been resolved.

Of course, there are the most obvious ones: Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but there are others that have people talking.

Among them is the situation with Quinn Hughes and his much-discussed contract extension with the Wild, which doesn't seem to be moving forward.

Perhaps it's time to consider trading Quinn Hughes—he could even be traded as a loan player.

According to Jonny Lazarus, the Carolina Hurricanes (of course) could be a team to watch in the pursuit of the star defenseman as a loan player.

Especially with Alexander Nikishin signing a one-year deal for just $3 million, the Hurricanes certainly have something interesting to offer the Wild.

Nikishin might be happy to go to Minnesota and take on a key role, and he would certainly be a good fit for the defensive corps.

The Wild would still get a promising young defenseman who already has several seasons of professional experience in Russia and who could be used in any situation.

Obviously, it would take more than that, but an offer including Nikishin—perhaps Sean Walker or K'Andre Miller—along with prospects and draft picks could still be appealing.

Defense: The Only Way to Improve the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are doing well these days.

They've won their last four games and now have a 7-4-2 record, good for third place in the Atlantic Division.

However, General Manager John Chayka has left the door open to changes to improve his team

In fact, he believes that making changes to the defensive corps is the only way to improve the team, as reported in an article by The Athletic.

At first, John Chayka didn't sound all that keen on a trade for a defenseman when he spoke today. And yet, would he consider another major move? “Yes.” More from the Maple Leafs general manager in Calgary, available at @TheAthleticNHL https://t.co/nEUv2VbiKE — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 26, 2026

The Leafs have already made a major move this summer with the addition of Darren Raddysh, but let's just say he hasn't been playing at the same pace as last season, with just six assists in 13 games. Last year, he racked up 70 points—including 22 goals—in 73 games.

So there are clearly some changes to be made. Dakota Mermis is doing his job, but there's certainly room for improvement. It's also been a tough season for Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has recorded just one point so far this season.

There have also been several rumors that Morgan Rielly could be included in a trade to secure a good return.

Elliotte Friedman believes the Wings are keeping a close eye on Danila Yurov

The Red Wings are at the center of several rumors regarding the situations of Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

It's unclear which of these two players Elliotte Friedman was referring to, but he said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Wings might very well be interested in Danila Yurov.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about #LGRW: I'll bet you Detroit's looking at Yurov and saying, “You know what? This guy's taken strides.” I bet you a guy like Yurov is more appealing to Detroit than maybe he was five months ago. But it's those kinds of players. Whatever deal Detroit is considering here—and there could be more than one—10/26 #mnwild #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 26, 2026

The young Minnesota Wild center is highly involved in many aspects of the game. He's an excellent skater, has a high hockey IQ and great vision, and is reliable defensively.

Keep in mind that he's only 22 years old and is in his second NHL season.

He could be a young center who would fit in well following Larkin's departure, whether Yurov is included in a trade package for Larkin or Edvinsson.

In a Nutshell

– What do you think of Jacob Fowler's new nickname, “Ginger Jesus”?

Habs fans went INSANE after Jacob Fowler stole the show at the Heritage Classic in Winnipeg https://t.co/kWiRIA4nSy — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 27, 2026

– I love it.

MATVEI GRIDIN SCORED AND THEN HIT THE GRIDDY?! https://t.co/NDU3ZDk6R9 — NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2026

– A beautiful moment for Mikael Backlund.

“Obviously special to tie Johnny. Still miss him. Tremendous player. Meant a lot to this city.” Mikael Backlund joins @BParkerTV to talk about tying Johnny Gaudreau for fifth-most points in Flames history https://t.co/ohCr72l0fY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2026

– Must-read.

The more things change, the more they stay the same in Tampa Bay… https://t.co/r2jpJAjd2C https://t.co/JoehJFZeL9 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 27, 2026

– I wouldn't dwell on it too much and would just let it go.