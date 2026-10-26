Junior Caminero: Another string to his bow

Junior Caminero is undoubtedly one of the best baseball players in the world right now. Thanks to his extraordinary skills, his impact on the field is a major factor in the Rays' team success. He leads by example, never taking a single at-bat lightly—whether in a regular-season game or in practice.

That said, even though he is still young and early in his career, he is maturing quickly in his role as a leader among his teammates. In the past, his leadership style was to lead by example; he was less vocal. That's perfectly fine.

However, as we saw during the playoffs—particularly in Game 2 of the World Series—the 23-year-old didn't hesitate to speak up in the dugout to motivate his teammates to give their best. He's gradually becoming a vocal leader as well.

In the end, his words of encouragement didn't help the cause. Tampa Bay lost the game. Still, it's a safe bet that they weren't spoken in vain. Caminero's teammates appreciated seeing their leader speak up and step into his leadership role.

Junior Caminero's fiery words in the Rays' dugout during Game 2 of the World Series weren't the first time he's spoken up in October. “He's always let his play do the talking, but we're seeing him use his words a little more often.”https://t.co/WzE49UzTzg — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 26, 2026

It wasn't his first time

Shortly before the Championship Series, the Dominican Republic native spoke up during a hitters' meeting. That's what Rays second baseman Richie Palacios told us.

The rest of his teammates appreciated seeing Caminero take on a bigger role in the locker room. The same goes for the coaching staff, particularly hitting coach Chad Mottola. Mottola even mentioned that in his 35-year career, he's never seen a hitter of his protégé's caliber—his mechanics are that impressive!

In short, as just about everyone on the Rays agrees, it was great to see the subject of this article demonstrate his presence and leadership on the field; it's all the more encouraging and gratifying to see him speak out publicly, adding yet another string to his bow.

Let's say it again: he's only 23!

There's no doubt about it: Caminero is good—and will be for a long time. The good news for Rays fans is that he's under the team's control through the end of the 2030 season. In the grand scheme of things, that's not a long time, but in sports—without saying it's an eternity—it's an enormous amount of time. The Rays might even be playing in a new stadium by then!

It remains to be seen what direction Caminero will take with his career. He'll undoubtedly want to be paid commensurate with his talent, and the Rays—as you well know—aren't exactly known for breaking the bank. Perhaps they'll make an exception for an elite player, especially one developed within the organization? Both sides will cross that bridge when they come to it!

PMLB

Today's lineups.

Freddy Peralta faces his old team tonight as the World Series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/abueGMq4uT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 26, 2026

Don't count the Rays out just yet.

Don't count out the Rays just yet…@Ken_Rosenthal believes Freddy Peralta and a return to the Trop give Tampa Bay a real opportunity to strike back. pic.twitter.com/5oJdqW2MQC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 26, 2026

A new hitting coach in Philly.

The Phillies are hiring Peter Fatse as hitting coach, sources say https://t.co/r2HNqAGljq — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) October 26, 2026

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