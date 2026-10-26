Connor Hellebuyck Refuses to Comment: Winnipeg Fans Will Have to Wait

Sometimes, silence speaks volumes.

And right now, Connor Hellebuyck still seems to have a lot to explain to Winnipeg Jets fans.

Since the trade that sent him to New Jersey, the star goaltender hasn't yet opened up about his departure from Winnipeg. He sent a (brief) message to fans of his former team over the weekend, but… that's it.

When asked if he was ready to talk about what he wanted to say to Jets fans, Hellebuyck was pretty clear. He mentioned that he's not ready to open up publicly just yet… because he wants to focus on his new challenge with the Devils.

“No, I'm not ready yet. The time will come. But I'm going to enjoy this week, and we'll see where things take us.” — Connor Hellebuyck

At least he's not completely closing the door.

But one thing is clear: Winnipeg fans are waiting for answers. Hellebuyck spent several years with the organization, won individual awards, and was one of the franchise's most prominent figures.

And we must also remember this: in two weeks, on November 10, Hellebuyck and the Devils will be in Winnipeg to face the Jets…

Connor Hellebuyck on whether he's ready to talk about what he wanted to say to the fans in Winnipeg: “No, I'm not ready yet. The time will be right. But enjoy the week, and we'll see where we go from there.” #njdevils #gojetsgo https://t.co/tIGhXj82TT — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 26, 2026

Will he decide to explain himself before this game? Or will he instead take advantage of the next few days to give his side of the story and set the record straight?

Hmm…

Obviously, Hellebuyck has the right to choose when he wants to speak. But the longer he waits, the more questions are likely to pile up. And given what happened, it's hard to believe that fans in Winnipeg will be thrilled to see him in another team's colors.

It's shaping up to be quite a situation, at least. Especially if he decides not to explain himself before the game—because the fans' reaction is sure to be (very) intense if he stays silent.

Although the reasons he'll give might not sit well with Jets fans either…

In a nutshell

– Really cool.

File this under “Epic Xhekaj Photos” Filing this under “Xhekaj pics that go hard” #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ePj55VEWL2 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2026

– It's up to you to decide.

Leave a comment below saying who should play center on the first line in the next game! https://t.co/6dFTPM8IgV — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 26, 2026

– Good question.

How long will Jacob Fowler remain in charge in Montreal? Subscribe to the Habs Lunch podcast for more. #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #JacobFowler https://t.co/x4vgjXIh3L — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 26, 2026

– QMJHL Players of the Week.

Here are the top performers from the past week! STATS : https://t.co/1O38aszNlY @FloHockey | #TOTW https://t.co/5YLmgbpcHd — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.