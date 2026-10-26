Alex Cora doesn’t know if he’ll ever come back

To say the least, the Boston Red Sox's 2026 season was full of ups and downs. And among the downs, we can certainly count the firing of manager Alex Cora early in the season.

President of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow had then tried to save his job by placing the blame for the Red Sox's failures entirely on Cora and other members of the coaching staff.

It quickly became evident that there were internal tensions within the Boston organization, as Cora posted a photo of the fired coaches on Twitter/X, with the caption “Happy!” and a smiley emoji.

Alex Cora admitted he acted “immature” after getting fired. He mentioned some comments and posts he didn't need to make. “Someone should say, ‘Take the phone away from this kid.'” : @BBisntBoring pic.twitter.com/2oh3ZC8TNQ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 26, 2026

Several months later, however, the man himself admits that he was a little immature.

Yeah, I probably acted immature for a while. Who knows? When I got fired, you know, I made comments I probably didn't need to make or posted some nonsense I have to regret. Take that away, man. Someone should say, “Take the phone away from this kid.”

Despite this brief lapse into immaturity, Cora remains one of the most respected and competent managers in Major League Baseball. That's why the Philadelphia Phillies wanted to snap him up.

However, Cora turned down the job, even though Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations, was with the Red Sox in 2018 and won the World Series alongside him.

Alex Cora on potentially managing again: “I'm not 100% sure I want to do it.” (via @BBisntBoring) pic.twitter.com/eryhHvuGGl — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 26, 2026

The thing is, the manager can take it easy right now, while still getting paid by the Red Sox. But it goes even further than that, since Cora doesn't even know if he'll ever manage an MLB team again.

I'm not 100% sure I want to do it.

If that's the case, it would be a huge loss for the Manfred era.

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