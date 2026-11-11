The Wild’s massive offer for Dylan Larkin

The Dylan Larkin saga isn't over yet.

The player is still part of the Red Wings organization, which seems to be completely out of touch with reality.

And let's just say that the latest reports from Elliott Friedman about the former Detroit captain are… quite revealing.

First, it's worth noting that Larkin still hasn't changed his list of teams he'd like to play for, according to what the insider mentioned on the Oilers NOW podcast.

But where it gets interesting… is when Friedman mentions that the Wild have reportedly put an offer on the table for Shawn Horcoff that includes Danila Yurov (a 2022 first-round pick with tremendous potential) and three other first-round picks.

That's the equivalent of four first-round picks…



Elliotte Friedman – Oilers NOW – Larkin | As it stands right now, Larkin has not expanded his list, and (Horcoff) he has an offer from Minnesota on the table, which we believe is Yurov and three first-round picks. – 11/10 #LGRW #mnwild #NHL https://t.co/XcMn61pyXz — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 11, 2026

If Shawn Horcoff really does have that offer on the table and he's stubbornly dragging his feet on the matter, as we've been seeing for weeks, there's a problem.

What more does he want? An apple turnover?



Seriously, though, this is probably one of the best offers that could get things moving with the Wings. The Canadiens may have a crazy offer of their own, but if the guy doesn't want to come play in Montreal…

The Wild are on Dylan Larkin's list.

The Wild are interested in Dylan Larkin.

The Wild have put an offer on the Red Wings' table that surely can't be beat (among the teams on Larkin's list).

So what's the problem? Either Shawn Horcoff is asking for too much, or he's having trouble closing deals because he's still the interim GM in Detroit… or he has no idea what he's doing.

It looks like it boils down to that.

In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

We got to see an excellent showdown between young goalies last night—Fowler vs. Wallstedt 🔥 https://t.co/1CuyCqs5KT — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 11, 2026

– Good news in Anaheim.

Troy Terry is set to make his season debut tonight against Nashville after being sidelined since the start of the season with a hip injury. https://t.co/r26OYxv8dC — BarDown (@BarDown) November 11, 2026

– Oh.