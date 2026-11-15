Ty France on the Mets’ radar

A year ago, the Mets decided to let Pete Alonso go.

In the long run, that may have been the right decision, given his demands. That said, the Mets are in “win now” mode.

The result? His departure could hardly have hurt more. The New York club got the excellent Jorge Polanco at first base… and it went badly.

The result? Looking ahead to the 2027 season, the Mets are therefore seeking reinforcements at first base in an effort to make a return to the playoffs.

And on that note, the Mets have reached out to Ty France, who is currently a free agent after a breakout 2026 season in San Diego.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote about it in an article.

https://t.co/wE1uFooIlz Ty France is a potential fit for the Mets, who've checked in. He had a big year in San Diego last year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2026

It will be interesting to see if the Mets can sign the hitter ahead of next season.

And if he were to sign with the Mets, what would the contract look like?

We imagine that France, who is a solid defensive first baseman, will look to the deal Jake Bauers just signed with Boston as a model: four years, $58 million.

After all, both players had breakout years in 2026.

If the Mets were to sign France, would he live up to expectations? Or would he follow in Polanco's footsteps and struggle upon arriving in New York?

It's still too early to tell, since no one knows where he'll be playing in 2027. But it's a story to watch.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.