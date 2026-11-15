MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees | Dustin May Is in Demand

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees | Dustin May Is in Demand
Credit: FOX Sports

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees

The door isn't closed.

Dustin May Is in Demand

Several teams want him.

Ethan Salas has earned his spot

Expect to see him as the Padres' No. 1 catcher in 2027.

Blocking Players

MLB didn't want players to speak to the media during the awards ceremony. The reason: the looming labor dispute.

Tim Hill Returns to New York

Well done.

Kyle Schwarber Honored in Indiana

Well deserved.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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