MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees | Dustin May Is in Demand

The Padres intend to trade either Luis Campusano or Freddy Fermin, according to @sdutKevinAcee.

Ethan Salas is expected to become the Padres' primary catcher

(https://t.co/PEILhcYcAO) pic.twitter.com/VmNFjdx6u0

— Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 15, 2026