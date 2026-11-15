MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees | Dustin May Is in Demand
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees
The door isn't closed.
Dustin May Is in Demand
Several teams want him.
Ethan Salas has earned his spot
Expect to see him as the Padres' No. 1 catcher in 2027.
Blocking Players
MLB didn't want players to speak to the media during the awards ceremony. The reason: the looming labor dispute.
Tim Hill Returns to New York
Well done.
Kyle Schwarber Honored in Indiana
Well deserved.
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