Kristian Campbell could be designated for assignment by the Red Sox

Major League Baseball teams that offer a big contract to a young player or prospect often come out ahead.

That said, we don't expect that to be the case with Kristian Campbell.

Campbell, who has been in the minors since mid-2025, doesn't look like a guy who's going to give Craig Breslow a run for his money.

Last year, he signed an eight-year contract worth $60 million… and the vast majority of that amount is still owed to him.

In the meantime, the young man is in Triple-A, but more importantly, he's taking up a valuable spot on the Red Sox' 40-man roster by default.

The Red Sox, in fact, are reportedly considering designating him for assignment (DFA) in order to free up a spot on the team's 40-man roster.

Kristian Campbell's spot on the Red Sox 40-man roster could be in jeopardy, per @byJulianMack. A league executive said they couldn't envision any team claiming Campbell due to his contract. pic.twitter.com/ezbDtfC1RX — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 14, 2026

In my opinion, this is THE right move. Why?

Because no one is going to claim him off waivers with a contract like that, which means he'll simply have to report to the organization's Triple-A affiliate in 2027. That's what's in store for him anyway.

And if he earns a call-up, he could easily be added to the 40-man roster. That happens quite often.

The result? Because of his contract, the Red Sox could field a 41-player roster, considering that he's already in Triple-A and no one wants his contract.

The Blue Jays did the same thing with Yariel Rodriguez last year: when he was assigned to the minors, he was designated for assignment (DFA). And no one claimed him off waivers because his contract was too expensive.

Going this route wouldn't prevent Campbell from being recalled, and it would also give the Red Sox some flexibility. It's the right thing to do.

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