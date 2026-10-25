The Brewers Come From Behind to Win

Last night, we got to watch Game 2 of the World Series.

In the end, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash's strategy of resting Drew Rasmussen and having him start Game 2 of the World Series didn't pay off.

The Rays' starter was pulled from the game in the fourth inning—his shortest start since last July—and the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4.

The Brewers forced Drew Rasmussen out of the game in the fourth inning—his shortest start since July 9, when he allowed six earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/NkpYrhG0CJ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 25, 2026

Yet the evening had started off on the right foot for the Rays, who came out swinging against Brewers starter Logan Henderson, scoring no fewer than four runs in the very first inning. Liam Hicks took advantage of the opportunity to drive in two more runs with a home run off Henderson. The Rays' explosive start seemed to prove right those who had predicted a long series between the two teams.

But that was to underestimate the Brewers, who capitalized on every opportunity to chip away at the visitors' lead. After one inning, the score was 4-2 in Tampa Bay's favor.

THE BREWERS HAVE COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO TAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/n3aK0UEIJV — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2026

Even though Henderson had recovered from his rough first-inning outing, his manager didn't take any chances and decided to hand the ball to left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to start the fourth inning. Pat Murphy's decision proved to be the right one, as Romero had an excellent outing. Four other relievers took the mound in succession to keep the Rays' offense in check until the end of the game. Murphy certainly managed his pitching changes with finesse and success.

The game ended with a play that will be the talk of the town this morning, as Aaron Ashby caught Yandy Diaz swinging even though Diaz appeared to have pulled his bat back before the bat head crossed home plate. First-base umpire James Hoye ruled otherwise, and the Brewers were able to celebrate their second win in as many games against the Rays.

Do you think Yandy Díaz checked his swing here? pic.twitter.com/CxwDi4ixlk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2026

Every player Murphy used in Game 2, except David Hamilton, recorded at least one hit. This demonstrates, once again, the balance of the National League champions' offense. Each player can contribute in his own way, making this team very difficult to beat. The Dodgers before them and the Rays now know this all too well.

Five different players drove in runs for the winners. William Contreras continued his strong offensive performance with two more hits and drove in one of his team's runs.

Both teams have the day off today before the series moves to Florida, where Robert Gasser (Brewers) and Freddy Peralta (Rays) will face off on Monday.

If they want to get back in this series, the Rays will have to be nearly perfect. Acquired during the last trade deadline, Freddy Peralta will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The 30-year-old right-hander has had strong playoff runs, but he'll need to pitch the best game of his career to help his team bounce back.

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