Samuel Montembeault is expected to return in two weeks, according to Renaud Lavoie

An away game isn't something every player will have the chance to play in during their career.

Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov, and Samuel Montembeault were surely dreaming of this moment, but unfortunately, they're injured. Suzuki and Monty are in Winnipeg to cheer on their teammates, but it's not the same as being on the ice with them.

Suzuki will return to Montreal after the game; he won't be traveling with the team to Dallas. As for Monty, Renaud Lavoie has provided updates.

Montembeault should be back in two weeks!

@renlavoietva https://t.co/HbXRYTBxWq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2026

The reporter expects him to be back in about two weeks.

According to him, Montembeault was supposed to start skating again last week, but that should happen this week. So that's good news, but the Habs have a problem.

A nice problem to have under the circumstances, since there will be three goalies on the main team. And the option isn't to send Jacob Fowler back down, as they did at the start of the year. The American is clearly the team's number one, and it would be ridiculous to send him back to the Rocket.

So what to do? Neither Monty nor Jakub Dobes can be assigned to Laval without going through waivers. Kent Hughes said at the start of the season that he didn't want three goalies on his roster. But this time, he might not have a choice…

Will Montembeault be traded? We know the Rangers signed James Reimer earlier today, but that doesn't 100% rule out a trade with New York.

With three goalies on the roster, that would mean a backup at every position (on offense, on defense, and in net). At least, between now and the new year, there won't be any road trips longer than three games (excluding this one).

In a nutshell

– Lol.

Most Canadiens: “Playing outdoors takes me back to when I was a kid” Lane Hutson: “Playing outdoors takes me back to last year when I was locked out of the facility and needed to skate somewhere” — Jared Book (@jaredbook) October 25, 2026

– That's right.

This is a far cry from the Super Bowl halftime show… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 26, 2026

– Well done.