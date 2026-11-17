A few years ago, the Canadiens secured a first-round pick by agreeing to take on Sean Monahan's contract.

A few years later, that pick was included in the trade that allowed the Canadiens to acquire Noah Dobson from New York.

That same pick ultimately became Victor Eklund.

If they had to do it all over again, I'm convinced the Canadiens would do it again—even though right now, Dobson is really frustrating and isn't making a lot of people in Montreal very happy.

And if they had to do it all over again, it's safe to say that Mathieu Darche and the Islanders would also make the trade again. Why? Because Victor Eklund is doing very well.

In fact, he was featured this morning in an article by Corey Pronman (The Athletic) about players who are currently breaking out in the NHL.

The 20-year-old rookie, who has seven goals and four assists in 19 games this season, is making a name for himself for all the right reasons.

New post @TheAthleticNHL: Highlighting a few NHL U23 risers so far this season https://t.co/m9x6KRMJHx — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) November 17, 2026

According to Pronman, the young Islanders player looks like a top-6 impact scorer right now—he's both talented and tenacious.

He's also capable of making plays under pressure.

Of course, no one is saying the Canadiens wouldn't need a guy like him. But the Canadiens have more forwards who can make a difference than they do defensemen. The trade was bound to happen—and that doesn't stop Dobson from doing better.

A win-win trade isn't a bad thing either. And you have to give to receive…

In a Nutshell

– Makes sense.

He'll play his first game there since last February 4 👇

https://t.co/ZPjwzb9SVA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

– His return seems imminent.

No Barkov against the Oilers tonight, but he's close. He'll be back by the end of the month. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 17, 2026

– Note: