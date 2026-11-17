Will Dylan Larkin ever be traded?

The forward (and former captain) requested a trade but still showed up at Red Wings training camp. He even started the season.

But when Connor Hellebuyck was traded, Larkin chose to go on strike.

So right now, Larkin is waiting. He isn't getting paid and doesn't know when he'll see the light at the end of the tunnel, which leads us to believe he really wants to leave Detroit. Otherwise, he wouldn't be acting this way.

But when will this trade finally happen?

According to what Frank Seravalli said on the Oilers Now podcast, the Red Wings reportedly have a good offer (at least everyone thinks it's good) from the Wild on the table… but they don't want to accept it.

Why? To piss Larkin off and not give him what he wants right now. And this is despite the fact that he has a no-trade clause granted to him by the organization, which means he gets to decide his own fate.

The Wild reportedly have a lucrative offer on the table for Dylan Larkin, but Detroit still WON'T send him to Minnesota 😳 It's believed Detroit has decided, from ownership on down, not to grant Larkin the trade he wants. (via @frank_seravalli/@OilersNow) https://t.co/INk1U1aUdR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 17, 2026

I've always said the same thing: players have the right to ask to be traded. But in return, teams have the right to handle the player however they see fit. That's part of the game.

But are the Red Wings taking it too far? Is waiting until 2027 a good idea?

https://t.co/lwIyRjkMas — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 17, 2026

The team, which is currently seen as out of touch with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, took two months over the summer before naming a (interim!) GM, which delayed the captaincy decision. Larkin showed up at training camp anyway.

Afterward, he was stripped of his “C” and his spot on the team's leadership group. Fans booed him, and he went home when the Red Wings rejected an offer that the player's camp considered valid.

Once again, if the Red Wings want to go down that path and cut Larkin loose, that's their right. But the distractions are starting to pile up in Detroit. And it's showing in the standings.

At some point, it will become necessary to bring in reinforcements to replace Larkin. After all, the center no longer wants to play for the Red Wings: the bridges can't be mended.

It's also worth noting that the Senators have been on a roll since Brady Tkachuk left. The same goes for the Jets, a team whose winning streak strangely coincides with the Connor Hellebuyck trade. #Coincidence

I'm not saying the Red Wings should let themselves be walked all over—absolutely not. But if you make a decision simply to protect your ego as an organization, you're not necessarily making the right decision.

In Brief

– Calling all interested parties.

The Black Friday sale is in full swing at Tricolore Sports! Find the perfect holiday gift with deals of up to 70% off on a wide selection of Montreal Canadiens merchandise! Shop ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2026

– A chapter is closing.

The end of an era in Quebec City 🏈 https://t.co/IeZo1KOco1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

– I doubt it.

This puts the Mets back in a good position. https://t.co/U6a2bvrgnq https://t.co/BULRwt80M1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 17, 2026

– Worth noting.

His return is approaching 🐅

https://t.co/pcJIxfABjQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

– That made me laugh.