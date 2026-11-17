The Canadiens have probably just played their two most lackluster games of the season since Saturday.

We're not saying this just because the Canadiens lost to Colorado and New York without picking up any points in the standings. We're saying this because it's plain as day.

And that's true whether you're at the arena or watching the games on TV.

Last night at MSG, the Canadiens just couldn't get anything going, and you could tell the team wouldn't be able to get back into the game. You could just feel it.

Not even Lane Hutson was able to inject any life into that game…

Please put that play by Lane Hutson on “repeat” https://t.co/stoeYbZHQu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

For the past two games, the Canadiens have been playing without Chris Kreider and Mike Matheson, who will miss several weeks of action due to their respective injuries.

And yesterday, Josh Anderson was out as well—he'll also be sidelined for several weeks.

Am I the only one who sees a connection here? On a young team where the presence of veterans is crucial, losing three of them in just a few days has brought the club to this point.

It must be a coincidence…

That said, the guys shouldn't use this as an excuse. The players who are here need to perform up to their potential to help the team win. They're accountable for their performances.

Yes, I'm looking here at the first line and guys like Noah Dobson, who seems to have taken Jakub Dobes' place recently when it comes to criticizing a Canadiens player.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on November 16, 2026: https://t.co/M3goMoofWr — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 17, 2026

Once again, the players who aren't there can't be used as an excuse for those who are. This is especially true for the five-man offense, which has already functioned without Ivan Demidov in the past.

But right now, as Anthony Marcotte says, it's more of a power play. By passing so much, the guys… are missing their scoring opportunities.

The Canadiens' lackluster play is really starting to undermine this team's progress. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 17, 2026

We can all agree that it's not normal—with all due respect to the guy—that Arber Xhekaj stole the show. Nor is it normal that Juraj Slafkovsky has decided to constantly criticize key figures with the Canadiens publicly..

What's going on right now?

We can all agree that Brett Berard isn't the one who can turn everything around. We can all agree that it's not up to David Reinbacher to shoulder the pressure of cleaning up the game at even strength.

The guys in charge will have to step up. Because even when Jacob Fowler is just okay instead of extraordinary, the Canadiens need to be able to win.

Overtime

Today, the Canadiens will practice at the Prudential Center in Newark. The session will take place at 1:30 p.m. to prepare for tomorrow night's game against the Devils.

Remember that the Habs will also play in Carolina on Thursday before returning home.