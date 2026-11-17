Last night, the CH played one of its worst games of the season.

There was only one other game in the NHL: Canucks vs. Mammoth.

Vancouver won the game 3-2 thanks to Brock Boeser. He scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes of the game.

BOESER HAS VAN BACK ON TOP WITH LESS THAN 5 TO GO! https://t.co/vBlwaAYLah — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 17, 2026

He recorded an assist on the game's first goal.

He has now extended his point streak to eight games.

Brock Boeser extends his point streak to eight games as the Canucks open the scoring ☝️ https://t.co/wPwgeUnXIt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

The visitors' other goal was scored by Filip Chytil.

What an individual effort!

The Canucks strike right back thanks to an unreal solo effort from Filip Chytil 😮‍💨 https://t.co/lbzP9ZyGrq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

He bounced back nicely after being stopped by Karel Vejmelka earlier in the game.

Karel Vejmelka stops Filip Chytil on the breakaway 🙅‍♂️ Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ 📺 https://t.co/TqLnYBcnmW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

Toward the end of the game, things got heated.

Almost all the players on the ice dropped their gloves. This was Vancouver's second straight win; the team had lost its previous seven games before this winning streak.

WHAT A FINISH 🍿 THE CANUCKS HAVE WON BACK-TO-BACK GAMES! https://t.co/Njdfd6LZXC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

Overtime

– We'll be keeping an eye on his condition.

Logan Cooley is slow to get up after crashing hard into the boards. https://t.co/rfZLuz0JmB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

– Last night's scorers.

– There will be a little more action in the league tonight.