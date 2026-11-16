The Canadiens took the ice Monday night at Madison Square Garden in what was a historic game. The game took place exactly 100 years to the day after the Rangers' very first game.

Here are the lineups for both teams for this game.

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/oQhXTrNBmn — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2026

Pavel Dorofeyev has a lower-body injury, according to the team. Here's how the Rangers are lining up without him: Perreault-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Cuylle-Miller-Kartye

Tolvanen-Laba-Bjorkstrand

Chmelař-Gawdin-Rempe Gavrikov-Fox

Pettersson-Schneider

Robertson-Morrow Korpisalo

Garand — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 17, 2026

There were very few shots in the first period. The Canadiens had only six shots on goal, compared to eight for the Rangers.

And despite all that, the Habs had the upper hand. The puck spent a lot of time in New York's zone thanks to the visitors' forecheck.

The highlight of this period was Arber Xhekaj's performance; he played very well. He even had time to get physical with Matt Rempe.

Arber Xhekaj and Matt Rempe getting reacquainted early at MSG 👀 Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ 📺 https://t.co/cEhTDmwI02 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

So the score was 0–0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Canadiens finally broke the deadlock in the second period. Phillip Danault scored on a deflection.

But the real star of that goal was Lane Hutson. He danced along the blue line, making a mockery of Matt Rempe, before firing the shot that was deflected.

Laner shows off his dance moves Do your little dancy dance, Laner #GoHabsGo https://t.co/sKUtW3AVES — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2026

Noah Dobson's start to the season has been lackluster, and things didn't get any better in the second period.

He first got in Jacob Fowler's way by nearly redirecting the puck into his own net. The puck hit Will Cuylle's skate before going into the net.

William Cuylle ties the game! https://t.co/pI8JbS4Krj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

The Rangers capitalized on two weaknesses by the Habs to score their second goal of the game: the power play and Noah Dobson.

Cuylle took advantage of a turnover during the Habs' power play to launch a counterattack. Dobson let him go, and Cuylle managed to beat Jacob Fowler with a solid shot.

A second goal for Will Cuylle—and it really hurts the Habs! https://t.co/oP2gtKZou0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

Juraj Slafkovsky was pulled from the Canadiens' first line during this period. Alex Newhook took his place, but only briefly. Slafkovsky was back on the first line about five minutes later.

He didn't seem to like being benched, as he had a lot to say to Nick Suzuki on the way back to the locker room.

Slafkovsky was very expressive… with Nick Suzuki 😬 https://t.co/NYrt9lQRqR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

The Rangers were leading 2–1 after two periods.

Absolutely nothing was going right for the Canadiens in this game.

The Rangers doubled their lead when Fowler's view was completely blocked. Scott Morrow took advantage of the opportunity to score.

Fowler can't see a thing, and Scott Morrow gives his team a 2-goal lead! https://t.co/9CkLOhGo3S — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

The Canadiens played aggressively late in the game. Jacob Fowler was pulled with just over five minutes left in the period.

Braden Schneider saved the day for the Rangers. Alexandre Texier had a clear path to the net after a shot by Suzuki, but the New York defenseman dove to block the puck with his glove.

Shots flew from all directions in the final minutes of the game, but nothing went in for the Canadiens.

They ultimately lost 3–1. This marks their second consecutive loss, something that has happened only twice this season.

The Habs will be back in action on Wednesday for a game in New Jersey against the Devils.

Overtime

– Arber Xhekaj had a superb start to the game.

I have never seen Arber Xhekaj play as well as he has in the first 10 minutes of this game. Defending, hitting, skating, attacking, stickhandling, passing. 👌 — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 17, 2026

– A strange mistake on the Rangers' first goal.

Even the Canadiens' app guy thought it was Dobson's…#GoHabsGo https://t.co/PgduRr7nqX — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 17, 2026

– A tough game for the Canadiens.

You give up a goal… while you're on the power play. You take a penalty on the next one. It's one thing not to score on the power play. It's another to hurt your team while you have the man advantage. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 17, 2026

– We get it.

Don't even blame you, kid — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 17, 2026

– It's sad to watch.