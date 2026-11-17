Yesterday, the Canadiens' highest-paid players didn't make a difference—at least not in a positive way.

Aside from Lane Hutson, the team's stars didn't step up. I'm actually wondering if Nick Suzuki's hand is still hurting enough that he can't make a difference…

But we can all agree that Noah Dobson and Juraj Slafkovsky were the most criticized players. That's to be expected.

Slaf is particularly in the spotlight right now. After all, this is the second game in a row that the Slovakian has been criticizing someone during the game.

On Saturday, it was Martin St-Louis. And yesterday, it was Nick Suzuki, the team's captain.

Slafkovsky was very expressive… with Nick Suzuki 😬 https://t.co/NYrt9lQRqR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

Part of me thinks that seeing Slaf get so involved is a good thing. It shows that he cares deeply about the team and really wants to win.

That's a good thing.

But a bigger part of me thinks that a National Hockey League pro needs to learn to control himself in front of the cameras. It can happen once in a while, but…

And most importantly: Is Slaf doing what it takes to earn the right to act that way toward the coach and the captain?

Because if he were performing well, he might have the right—to a certain extent—to act that way. But considering his start to the season, you have to wonder if he should take a good, hard look in the mirror first.

After all, yesterday he didn't temporarily lose his spot on the first line because he's too dominant…

Juraj Slafkovsky sat out a shift after getting caught out on the Rangers' first goal. He took his foot off the gas while skating back through the neutral zone, and the defenseman behind him beat him to the puck and fired off a dangerous shot. Newhook replaced Slaf on the next shift. — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 17, 2026

Right now, there's a lot of backlash against Matvei Michkov, who often criticizes his teammates publicly. But at least the Flyers player is producing…

I'm not saying Slaf is at that point, obviously—he's not a walking red flaf like Michkov. But let's just say that over the past few days, there have been some similarities.

In Brief

– Interesting.

A life-sized statue is in the works to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau outside Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, N.J., where they learned to play. Artist Carl LeVotch hopes it will serve as an “invitation for every young athlete who encounters it to understand that character, compassion, and community are measures of greatness.” Set to be unveiled in Spring 2028, the nonprofit initiative is welcoming public support for the project: https://t.co/MpldVBaWDP — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 17, 2026

– Read more.

The team wants to improve its offense. https://t.co/choqMvpNLh https://t.co/hbBYM1xhTP — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 17, 2026

– Happy birthday.