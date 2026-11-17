The Canadiens are in New Jersey ahead of tomorrow's game against the Devils.

And there was a practice scheduled for early this afternoon.

It should be noted, however, that the team was not at full strength for today's practice. The Canadiens announced that Alexandre Texier would be absent; according to the Montreal club, he is ill.

Texier is therefore getting a day of rest so he'll be ready to play in Wednesday's game. Hopefully this will do him some good and he'll be able to suit up against the Devils—because we know Tex is a valuable part of Martin St-Louis's lineup.

If the Frenchman is too sick to play tomorrow, St-Louis will have two options: allow Brett Berard to play his first game with the Canadiens by inserting him into the lineup in place of Texier… or use David Reinbacher to field a lineup of eleven forwards and seven defensemen.

But we'll see when the time comes, of course.

Forward Alexandre Texier (sick) will not participate in today's practice. Forward Alexandre Texier (sick) will not participate in today's practice. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2026

More details to come…