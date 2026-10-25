MUST-SEE: Alexander Zharovsky scores an absolutely magnificent goal

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for their road game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Habs' top prospect, Alexander Zharovsky, continues to stand out in the KHL.

After a slow start to the season, the 19-year-old Habs prospect is finding his footing and regaining the form he showed last season.

He shone earlier this morning when Salavat Yulaev Ufa faced conference rival AK Bars Kazan.

It was a very close, low-scoring game that Ufa unfortunately lost 2–1 in regulation, despite having taken the lead.

It was Zharovsky who opened the scoring late in the second period with a superb goal, weaving past two defensemen and the goaltender before slotting the puck home.

Alexander Zharovsky (5) #GoHabsGo

Matt Maggio (4) Danil Alalykin (3)

1-0 Salavat #KHL https://t.co/pOHQFVlbyJ — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 25, 2026

A superb individual effort by the Habs prospect, who once again demonstrates the full extent of his talent at such a young age in a professional men's league.

This is Zharovsky's fifth goal of the season, bringing his total to 14 points in 20 games—a very respectable output for a 19-year-old in the KHL.

There was some concern about the young Russian's start to the season, but with his current production, Zharovsky is scoring points at the same rate as last season—about 0.7 points per game.

Last season, Zharovsky tallied 42 points—including 16 goals—in 59 games, which worked out to a pace of 0.71 points per game.

The Habs prospect is therefore continuing to make progress as best he can, in a league that's tough on young players, and on a fairly average KHL team.

We'll continue to follow his performances closely, hoping he'll make his way to Montreal with the Canadiens as soon as possible.

In Brief

– Even though it's still a long way off, here are the playoff odds in the NHL.

Playoff odds heading into Sunday

https://t.co/RbnckCMfDn https://t.co/WVbEisalCF — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) October 25, 2026

– A huge bonus for Ovi.

Alex Ovechkin earned a $4.75 million performance bonus after playing in his 10th game of the season against the Sabres. https://t.co/swJxqcF0XV — RMNB (@rmnb) October 25, 2026

– Average defense for the Habs.