Momentum or not: Yandy Diaz doesn’t want any controversy

Game 2 of the World Series (which the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4) ended in controversy.

Do you think Yandy Diaz—who wasn't happy that the first-base umpire called him out for breaking early—managed to hold back his momentum?

That's the question on everyone's lips this morning.

I think he broke early, based on the multiple replays we've seen. But if I thought the opposite, I could also find 500 different angles that would tend to prove my point.

The umpire made the correct call; Yandy went pic.twitter.com/ArZ55LLEaX — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 25, 2026

In reality, my opinion doesn't count for much since the first-base umpire made the call. That's what matters.

If only we had the technology to settle this once and for all…

Diaz, who was upset on the field, was asked about the incident. He said he didn't want any controversy: he'll always side with the umpires' call.

That's also why he hasn't requested a single strike zone review via the ABS system this season, by the way: he values his relationship with the umpires.

WATCH: “Nothing, it was a strikeout and, ultimately, we lost.” #Rays DH Yandy Diaz says there should not be any controversy over the questionable check swing call to end the game. He will always side with the call on the field made by the umpires. pic.twitter.com/u0WSJUa7Xi — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) October 25, 2026

Ultimately, it wasn't because of that one play that the Rays lost yesterday and are now trailing 2-0 in the World Series.

It's because their overall level of play hasn't been up to par.

“Nobody in this clubhouse wants to play the baseball we've played the last couple of days. That's not who we are.” The Rays, steady and composed all season, are unraveling on the World Series stage. Column, unlocked and free to read.https://t.co/TtNguH42fM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 25, 2026

Defensively, the Rays are making errors—just like their third-base coach. They aren't capitalizing enough on the opportunities that come their way.

In Game 1, they chose not to use Drew Rasmussen so they could save him for Saturday night. The guy came in with a four-run lead yesterday…

And he helped his team lose the game? Without even finishing the fourth inning?

The Rays left runners on base (the Brewers did too, mind you) and they're down 0-2 without the Championship Series MVP having even taken the mound yet.

Is the Tampa Bay team, which will return home for the next few games, capable of turning things around?

Theoretically, they can.

But the guys are going to have to start playing better, cut down on errors, and capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

Because right now, the Brewers seem unbeatable thanks to their offense and—above all—their bullpen.

5 relievers

, 6 innings

, 0 runs —The Brewers' bullpen does it again! pic.twitter.com/4QWTFIJduY — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2026

The next three games (if the Brewers don't sweep the series) will be played in Tampa Bay, from Monday through Wednesday.

And if necessary, Games #6 and #7 will be played on Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin.

PMLB

It's rare for a Canadian to hit a home run in the World Series.

Canadian-born hitters to hit a home run in the #WorldSeries: – George

Selkirk– Larry

Walker– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And now, Liam Hicks: pic.twitter.com/T9hLRGrT3z — Zach Worden (@Worden_Zach) October 25, 2026

The Brewers are the kings of comebacks.

The Milwaukee Brewers have played in 10 postseason games. They have trailed in nine of them. They have won eight of those. They laugh at deficits. And now they are two wins away from becoming World Series champions. Free on ESPN: The Indomitable Brewers. https://t.co/2SdVjwMlXu pic.twitter.com/ZvrM2tJng4 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2026

This must be the moment of a lifetime.

Sal Frelick came up HUGE for the @Brewers with a game-tying solo home run in the 6th inning! He recapped the clutch moment with @RoFlo after the Game 2 win pic.twitter.com/dwaHBMjyS9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 25, 2026

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