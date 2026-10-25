Momentum or not: Yandy Diaz doesn’t want any controversy

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Momentum or not: Yandy Diaz doesn’t want any controversy
Credit: Yahoo

Game 2 of the World Series (which the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4) ended in controversy.

Do you think Yandy Diaz—who wasn't happy that the first-base umpire called him out for breaking early—managed to hold back his momentum?

That's the question on everyone's lips this morning.

I think he broke early, based on the multiple replays we've seen. But if I thought the opposite, I could also find 500 different angles that would tend to prove my point.

In reality, my opinion doesn't count for much since the first-base umpire made the call. That's what matters.

If only we had the technology to settle this once and for all…

Diaz, who was upset on the field, was asked about the incident. He said he didn't want any controversy: he'll always side with the umpires' call.

That's also why he hasn't requested a single strike zone review via the ABS system this season, by the way: he values his relationship with the umpires.

Ultimately, it wasn't because of that one play that the Rays lost yesterday and are now trailing 2-0 in the World Series.

It's because their overall level of play hasn't been up to par.

Defensively, the Rays are making errors—just like their third-base coach. They aren't capitalizing enough on the opportunities that come their way.

In Game 1, they chose not to use Drew Rasmussen so they could save him for Saturday night. The guy came in with a four-run lead yesterday…

And he helped his team lose the game? Without even finishing the fourth inning?

The Rays left runners on base (the Brewers did too, mind you) and they're down 0-2 without the Championship Series MVP having even taken the mound yet.

Is the Tampa Bay team, which will return home for the next few games, capable of turning things around?

Theoretically, they can.

But the guys are going to have to start playing better, cut down on errors, and capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

Because right now, the Brewers seem unbeatable thanks to their offense and—above all—their bullpen.

The next three games (if the Brewers don't sweep the series) will be played in Tampa Bay, from Monday through Wednesday.

And if necessary, Games #6 and #7 will be played on Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin.

PMLB
  • It's rare for a Canadian to hit a home run in the World Series.
  • The Brewers are the kings of comebacks.
  • This must be the moment of a lifetime.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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