MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman Sells His House in Toronto | The Mets’ Trap

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman Sells His House in Toronto | The Mets’ Trap
Credit: Heavy Sports

Kevin Gausman is selling his house in Toronto

Is this a sign that he doesn't plan to re-sign with the team? Is retirement on the horizon?

The Mets' Trap

The position of hitting coach could set careers back. Candidates are therefore cautious and have quite a few questions before potentially accepting such a job.

Speaking of Juan Soto, he turns 28 today.

Unbelievable

The Brewers' last home loss was on September 13.

Speaking of incredible: the Brewers' bullpen.

Two years ago

Freddie Freeman did this.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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