MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman Sells His House in Toronto | The Mets’ Trap
Kevin Gausman is selling his house in Toronto
Is this a sign that he doesn't plan to re-sign with the team? Is retirement on the horizon?
The Mets' Trap
The position of hitting coach could set careers back. Candidates are therefore cautious and have quite a few questions before potentially accepting such a job.
Speaking of Juan Soto, he turns 28 today.
Unbelievable
The Brewers' last home loss was on September 13.
Speaking of incredible: the Brewers' bullpen.
Two years ago
Freddie Freeman did this.
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