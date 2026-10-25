MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman Sells His House in Toronto | The Mets’ Trap

Kevin Gausman is selling his house in Toronto

Is this a sign that he doesn't plan to re-sign with the team? Is retirement on the horizon?

Former Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman is selling his $6.8-million Toronto home https://t.co/hFb0Cx6Zp0 — blogTO (@blogTO) October 24, 2026

The Mets' Trap

The position of hitting coach could set careers back. Candidates are therefore cautious and have quite a few questions before potentially accepting such a job.

“The problem the Mets face is that candidates are more interviewing them than the other way around,” a league source told FanSided. “The industry feels like going to the Mets can set your career back.”https://t.co/fRurGB7Tr6 — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) October 24, 2026

Speaking of Juan Soto, he turns 28 today.

Unbelievable

The Brewers' last home loss was on September 13.

The Brewers went 103-59 in the regular season. Now 9-1 in the playoffs. Haven't lost at home since Sept. 13. Up on @Sportsnet, more on an impressive Game 2 win https://t.co/dN6qLUNgVr — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 25, 2026

Speaking of incredible: the Brewers' bullpen.

These guys have a combined 0.89 ERA this postseason pic.twitter.com/p8GhQOZ9TV — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 24, 2026

Two years ago

Freddie Freeman did this.

Two years ago today, Freddie Freeman hit the first-ever World Series walk-off grand slam to lead the Dodgers to a Game 1 victory in the 2024 World Series. pic.twitter.com/v3qpI1R7Pe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2026

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