PHOTOS: The CH goalies’ masks for tomorrow are gorgeous

The NHL Heritage Classic will take place tomorrow night. The Canadiens will be in action for the event, traveling to Winnipeg to face the Jets at Princess Auto Stadium.

This will be the team's fifth road game in its history… and its first since 2017.

We know the team will be wearing a new uniform for the occasion. The guys have been practicing in different gear for the past few days in preparation for this game… and we've noticed that the goalies, too, will be dressed up for the occasion.

Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys—who are by no means new to designing goalie masks for the Habs—have unveiled the special masks that Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will wear tomorrow.

And both are absolutely stunning.

JAKUB DOBES

Classic Heritage

2026@CanadiensMTL @NHL https://t.co/yUXGfGJ8vR — Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathys (@Sylabrush) October 24, 2026

JACOB FOWLER

Classic Heritage

2026@CanadiensMTL @NHL https://t.co/JfEQq6mv5a — Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathys (@Sylabrush) October 24, 2026

Dobes' design is clearly intended as a tribute to José Théodore's famous tuque and Ken Dryden's iconic mask. The two have been superimposed, creating a truly beautiful style.

As for Fowler, we can see that “The Montreal Canadiens” and “Les Habitants” feature prominently in the design. We also notice that “Gator” (a reference to his native Florida) is written in large letters at chin level.

And since he's the team's red-hot goaltender, it's likely that this is the mask we'll see in front of the net tomorrow night.

“I think we can all agree. Jacob Fowler on Sunday night” – @TonyMarinaro #GoHabsGo

#thesickpodcast@gourmet_hockey @BWildeMTL https://t.co/exZYW75kaY — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 24, 2026

Both masks are clearly very well done. We know that road games are a great opportunity to go with more original designs, and both of the team's goalies will have masks worthy of the occasion.

Which one do you prefer?

In a nutshell

– Better late than never, hehe.

In the end, Alexis Sanchez and Samsy Keita will join the team… three days later. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 24, 2026

– He definitely made the right decision.

Jake Evans on his two goals in the Habs' win last night: “It was a great forecheck on my first (goal) and I just had a ton of time. On the second one, I saw Guhles opening up for a shot and I decided to take it myself. It worked out.” https://t.co/l4V8w0HVq0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2026

– Indeed.