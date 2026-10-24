Here’s what Connor Hellebuyck wanted to say to Jets fans today

The Connor Hellebuyck saga finally came to an end yesterday when the goaltender was traded to the New Jersey Devils. We knew the goaltender wanted to leave Winnipeg, and he'll now continue his career south of the border.

And the Devils, who needed a true No. 1 goaltender, have landed a player who has long been just that. It remains to be seen whether his time off will affect his performance.

But of course, for many people in Winnipeg, this situation is taking a hard hit. Seeing the team's franchise player ask for a trade, after all, is bound to upset the fan base.

And today, during his first press conference with the Devils, Hellebuyck wanted to send a message to the fans in Winnipeg… saying that he knows he has a lot to say to them, but that he doesn't want to overshadow the Heritage Classic.

That's a nice way to dodge a question.

“I hope they know I care about them.” Connor Hellebuyck says he's waiting until after the Heritage Classic before he shares a message with Jets fans. https://t.co/w6iFLw9WLy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2026

Hellebuyck did, however, make a point of saying that he hopes Jets fans know he loves them. That's, more or less, the only message he's sent them today (while waiting to say more at a later date, apparently).

I get the feeling that won't stop people in Winnipeg from giving him a rather hostile reception when he returns to town on November 10.

We saw Brady Tkachuk (who was a bit more vocal in his public declarations of love for his Canadian team than Hellebuyck was, mind you) get treated like a total pariah in Ottawa when he returned. I don't know if it'll be quite as intense in Winnipeg, but it's safe to assume that the fans there still have a bone to pick with him, too.

And I imagine Hellebuyck knows that all too well.

In a Nutshell

– The Jets' GM opens up about yesterday's trade.

Bonus “32 Thoughts” interview podcast from the Heritage Classic: Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU More interviews coming later — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 24, 2026

– Another loss for CF Montréal.

It's the same old story for CF Montréal… https://t.co/ue95yZ2odC — RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2026

– Oops.

What timing to hand out an Alexis Sanchez scarf to the fans at Stade Saputo. #CFMTL https://t.co/YhoU0T9nJN — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 24, 2026

– I love it!

A morning practice for our alumni—because some things never change Morning skate for our alumni—because some things never change #GoHabsGo | #HeritageClassic https://t.co/6dE2LkyZ4U — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

– Really?