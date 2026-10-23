William Contreras could be traded after the World Series

The 2026 MLB season is certainly not over yet, and we'll be treated to the best baseball of the year in the coming days.

But after that, things will move very quickly during the offseason, as the threat of a lockout looms over the Manfred-led league. This is especially true for the two World Series finalists, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers, because right now, the other 28 Major League Baseball teams are back home and already thinking about the 2027 season.

In fact, as far as Milwaukee is concerned, Robert Murray of FanSided says that William Contreras will certainly draw interest on the trade market and could find himself in a new place following the Fall Classic.

Contreras will enter the final year of his contract in 2027, and with so many teams in need of a catcher, he's sure to attract interest in a trade. For now, with the Brewers in the World Series, they aren't considering such a scenario. But other teams are surely keeping an eye on the situation, and it would be very easy to imagine a team—such as, for example, the New York Yankees—calling to see what it would take to acquire Contreras.

It's no surprise to see Contreras's name already in trade rumors even before the World Series has begun, as he ranks among the top five catchers in MLB and has only one season of team control remaining.

The best MLB trade candidates before the lockout, per @ByRobertMurray – William Contreras –

Jeremy Pena –

Steven Kwan –

CJ Abrams –

Zach Neto –

Reid Detmers (https://t.co/I1iHMngLsR) pic.twitter.com/IgxFxvHzOU — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 22, 2026

However, not too long ago, Contreras himself stated that he would not want to join the Yankees or the Mets, citing New York's high tax rates as the main reason.

In the event of a potential trade, however, he would have no choice but to go along with it, as he does not have a no-trade clause in his contract.

It will be interesting to follow this story in the coming weeks, as the Yankees will certainly be very aggressive in addressing this glaring gap in the Bronx.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.