The Hellebuyck Effect in Minnesota, Expensive Tickets in Winnipeg, and the Impact on Montembeault

The Jets traded Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils.

What do you think of the return the Jets received in the trade?

Some will say it's not much, while others will think the Jets did well in the end… Which side do you lean toward?

Personally, I like what Kevin Cheveldayoff was able to accomplish. He secured some solid assets for a player who no longer wanted to be there—and the Jets wouldn't have traded him away for nothing after waiting so long, either.

It's possibly the best return he could have gotten—and that's perfectly fine. That said…

It'll be interesting to see how this trade impacts the Wild's situation in Minnesota. Quinn Hughes will be a free agent as of July 1: should the Wild now do everything they can to land Dylan Larkin and convince Quinn to sign a new contract?

Or does the Hellebuyck trade actually throw a wrench in the Wild's plans, given that Hughes might want to join his brothers AND his goalie on Team USA in New Jersey?

Hmm…

#NHL Strategy The #NJDevils strategically improved their already good chances of signing Quinn Hughes this summer by acquiring Connor Hellebuyck . It forces the #MNWild to seriously consider acquiring Dylan Larkin . #LGRW In any case, acquiring Larkin doesn't guarantee that they'll sign Quinn Hughes, but it will improve their chances—and regardless, the Minnesota Wild could use another center. As of today, the Devils hold the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Minnesota Wild are in second place in the Central Division. Technically, Minnesota is in a better position, but things could change now that the Devils have an elite goaltender. — Yves Fredette, 160 IQ, I optimize everything (@fredette) October 23, 2026

I really get the impression that Bill Guerin is watching all this and thinking it's better to act quickly.

And that actually makes you wonder if this might help break the deadlock on the Larkin situation soon…

Speaking of Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck and the Devils will be in Winnipeg on November 10 to face the Jets.

You know where I'm going with this…

What will the atmosphere be like at the Canada Life Centre? Will it be anything like what we saw this week in Ottawa with Brady Tkachuk?

One thing's for sure: ticket prices for that game are much higher than they were this morning. Prices have nearly quadrupled on Ticketmaster… and it's likely to cost even more for people who want to wait before buying their tickets:

I just checked Ticketmaster for the New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets game at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10. Tickets that were priced at $50 this morning are now approaching $200, and lower-level seats priced at $120 are now selling for $550. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 23, 2026

That game is definitely going to be intense.

Connor Hellebuyck was, after all, a very important member of the Jets organization for several years, and he enjoyed his share of success in Winnipeg as well.

But we know this: when a guy pushes himself toward the door because he wants to leave, it leaves a mark. And that's why I wonder how the fans will welcome him on November 10…

Is the Hellebuyck trade good news for the Habs?

With Connor Hellebuyck no longer available, the goaltending market is getting thinner.

And in Montreal, the Canadiens have a player who could interest other teams in Samuel Montembeault—even though he's injured and even though he didn't have a great 2025–26 season.

That said, is Monty becoming one of the most attractive targets on the goaltending market?

Names like Jordan Binnington and Karel Vejmelka are circulating right now (as Nick Kypreos reported in a recent article)… but the Habs may have a particular advantage with Monty.

The NHL season isn't even a month old yet, but the trade talk is already relentless. @RealKyper takes a look at who's hot and who's not amid the trade buzz. https://t.co/LUy3PnNcFh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2026

Binnington (with a $6M cap hit) is having a tough season and his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Vejmelka, on the other hand, still has three years left on his contract (after this season), which pays him $4.75 million per year.

That's why, with his contract (which expires at the end of the season) worth $3.15 million per year, Monty could be an attractive option for a team that needs a goaltender and is operating under a tighter salary cap.

But even then, he needs to get healthy and play a few games before that scenario can be considered…

Quick Thoughts

– I like that.

Stone-cold play from #Habs' Vinzenz Rohrer as he opens the scoring in Zug's refurbished arena just over a minute into the game. #GoHabsGo

His 10th point in 9 games https://t.co/IdqhROOfFH — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 23, 2026

– Good answer.

Mike Babcock has a really simple reason for coming out of retirement https://t.co/7fZFoqxYmh — BarDown (@BarDown) October 23, 2026

– Bad news in Edmonton.

The defenseman took a hard hit from William Carrier on Thursday

https://t.co/wOVxieoqsN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 23, 2026

– Me too.