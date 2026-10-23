The CH’s up-and-comers could push Kaiden Guhle or Mike Matheson out the door

With several young defensemen knocking on the NHL's door, Kent Hughes may eventually have to make some pretty tough decisions. Because, in reality, the Habs are starting to have a lot of players competing for the same position.

Adam Engström and David Reinbacher come to mind. Both young defensemen are key pieces for the organization's future and could eventually carve out a regular spot on Martin St-Louis's roster.

And let's not forget Luke Mittelstadt, who could also factor into the equation…

The Canadiens will have to determine who is truly part of their long-term plans and will also need to consider who could become a valuable trade chip to improve the team in other areas.

But there's another scenario worth considering: one in which the young players become so good that they literally force the organization's hand. Because if Engström, Mittelstadt, and Reinbacher continue to improve, the team will eventually have to make room for them.

And Frank Seravalli (Sportsnet) has singled out Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson as candidates who could be selected to be part of a major trade if that ever happens.

The Canadiens need to think about the role Engström, Reinbacher, and perhaps Mittelstadt will play in their plans. Any one of them could be traded if necessary, but their performances might instead lead to the departure of Kaiden Guhle or, eventually, Mike Matheson. – Frank Seravalli

@frank_seravalli examines situations across the NHL in his latest notebook. With insight into how Montreal's young players have management rethinking its trade plans, where Carolina stands in the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes, and more. https://t.co/87aZnEjnh0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2026

Let's be clear: Guhle is still young and is a key part of Montreal's defensive corps.

But he's also a player (who's often injured) who could fetch a high return on the trade market… and the same goes for Matheson, who remains an important defenseman, but whose contract and age could eventually come into play.

And if Hughes can get a major asset in return for one of these two players, it would be disingenuous to think he wouldn't take the time to consider it.

Obviously, we're still a long way from that… but this is the kind of problem the Canadiens might face at some point.

Because if the young defensemen become good enough to push the veterans out the door, Kent Hughes will have some tough decisions to make.

In a nutshell

– Whoa.

There are other solutions. https://t.co/ZwFfCnz0ci https://t.co/m634KaKTwR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 23, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The Flyers are reportedly considering trading forward Travis Konecny

https://t.co/7IJWTJ4u13 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 23, 2026

– Me neither.

I don't know how Winnipeg could've done better in that deal. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 23, 2026

– Today's waivers news.